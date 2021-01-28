IND USA
Farmers load goods onto a truck after the ongoing protest was called off at Chilla (Delhi-UP border) near Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Farmers’ protest: Traffic resumes at Delhi’s Chilla border, others remain shut

The Noida to Delhi carriageway had been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway was open
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:13 AM IST

A day after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Bhanu faction called off its 58-day protest against three central farm laws at the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida, traffic on the arterial road, disrupted since early December, was restored.

The Noida to Delhi carriageway had been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway was open.

However, several other borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement due to the ongoing stir.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised commuters to take routes passing through DND, Karkari Mod, and Shahadra to travel to Ghaziabad.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, remain closed. The traffic police has advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. It’s been suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.

The other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches can be used for travelling between the two states.

