Farmers protest: Supreme Court adjourns plea seeking removal of protesters from roads to January 2022

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to January 2022 the hearing of a writ petition filed by a Noida resident, seeking removal of anti-farm law protestors from roads in and around Delhi.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice SK Kaul and also comprising Justice MM Sundresh, posted the matter for hearing in the second week of the new year after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought more time in view of the ‘changed circumstances,' Livelaw reported.

Mehta was referring to the repeal of the three contentious agricultural laws. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that the legislations were being rolled back. On November 29, day 1 of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, a bill to repeal the laws was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The plea seeking removal of farmers was filed by Monicca Agarwal, who submitted that due to the road blockade, her daily commute time had increased. However, farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the stir, have always argued that it is not them but the Delhi Police which have blocked the roads, by placing obstructions such as barriers.

While hearing the petition, on September 30, Justice Kaul observed that a section of society may be against a particular policy of the government, but the ‘occupation of highways cannot go forever.’ In a further hearing, on October 21, the bench gave three weeks' time to farmer unions to file their response on plea seeking removal of protesters. The case was then posted for hearing on December 7.

Though the farm laws have been repealed, agitating farmers have refused to end their protests. They have sent a set of six demands to the Union government; these include a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP), withdrawal of cases against farmers and financial compensation for farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, which completed 1 year on November 26.