'Farmers' protest turned a few villages into Covid-19 hotspots ': Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Covid-19 was spreading to some villages as a result of the farmers' protest.
To curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on May 10 announced a lockdown in the state till May 17.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:17 AM IST

Chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said a few villages in the state have turned into hotspots of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) because of the farmers' protests. "A month ago, I appealed to farmer leaders to suspend their protest amid the Covid-19 spread. I told them they could resume after the situation is under control. Now it has emerged that these dharnas have made a few villages hotspots of Covid-19 as villagers travelled back and forth from the protest sites," he said.

Urging farmers to suspend their agitation once more, he said, "In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, I once again appeal to the farmer leaders to suspend their protests. The only goal, of all of us, should be to save the lives of people in the time of this crisis. There is nothing more than human life."
















coronavirus haryana haryana chief minister manohar lal khattar farmers protest + 2 more
