Home / India News / Farmers ready to talk if govt invites, no change in demands, says Rakesh Tikait
india news

Farmers ready to talk if govt invites, no change in demands, says Rakesh Tikait

The BKU leader's remarks came in response to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij urging Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to resume talks with protesting farmers amid the coronavirus scare looming large.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Rakesh Tikait said for the talks to resume, the government should invite the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. (HT PHOTO)

Farmers protesting the contentious new farm laws are ready to talk if the Centre invites them, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday, maintaining that the dialogue would resume where it had ended on January 22 and the demands remain unchanged.

He said for the talks to resume, the government should invite the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body representing the protestors who are camping at the three border points of Delhi at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020.

“The talks with the government would resume from the same point where it had ended on January 22. The demands are also the same -- all three 'black' farm laws should be repealed, a new law made to ensure MSP (minimum support price) for crops,” Tikait was quoted as saying in a statement issued by BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik.

The BKU national spokesperson's remarks came in response to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij urging Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to resume talks with protesting farmers amid the coronavirus scare looming large.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery today

Thackeray to hold meeting on Covid-19 today, lockdown SOPs may be discussed

Covid-19 patient's death triggers violence in Bihar hospital

LIVE: Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths

Maintaining that a surge in the coronavirus cases is being seen across the country and the situation is turning bad in Haryana too, Vij said he is worried about the farmers protesting on the state borders with Delhi.

The protestors and the government last had a formal dialogue over the contentious issue on January 22 but the impasse continued. On January 26, the protestors had carried out a 'tractor parade' in Delhi which had escalated into a violence involving farmers and the police in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest farm laws rakesh tikait
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP