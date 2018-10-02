Key demands not met, say farmers after meeting Rajnath Singh, won’t end protest

Farmers, marching to Delhi to press for their demands including remunerative prices for crops, and loan waivers, Tuesday rejected the Union government’s assurances and said they will continue with their protests.

Farmers will not accept the government assurance and will go ahead with their protests, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait, who is spearheading the protests, reported PTI

The assurances came after Union home minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday held discussions with Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and others on how to resolve the farmers’ issues and pacify them, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, BKU spokesman Yudhvir Singh said: “We had a discussion on 11 points. Government agreed on seven points but didn’t agree on four points yet. They said they will have to think about those meetings in a further meeting after which they will tell us, as it is a financial matter:”

“Government didn’t clear its stand on the main issue of the farmers - C2+50 (a minimum support price of cost, calculated on C2 basis which included cost of capital and rent of cultivated land as recommended by the MS Swaminathan Commission). That is why the farmers are unsatisfied. It didn’t clear its stand even on the other main issue of loan waiver. They said they will discuss it in detail,” he added.

Thousands of farmers marchingfrom Haridwar to Delhi with their 15 point charter of demands on Tuesday morning clashed with the police and paramilitary forces at the national capital’s borders with Uttar Pradesh, prompting Opposition parties to accuse the government of a “brutal” crackdown.

As farmers, who planned to march to Kisan Ghat in Delhi, broke barricades, police used water cannons to stop them and also deflated tyres of their tractors

