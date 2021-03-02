Farmers' stir LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to address Meerut 'Mahapanchayat' on March 7

Farmers’ protests against the three contentious bills passed by the Parliament in September entered Day 97 on Tuesday as the standoff between the farmers and the government continues. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait began series of mega rallies which are a part of his tour to five states of the country on Monday. The tour is aimed at drumming up support for the ongoing farmers' protests. "Farmers' meetings will be held in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, while two meetings will also be held in Uttar Pradesh in March," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.





The Patiala House Court in the national capital will hear Nikita Jacob's petition on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in the "Toolkit" document case related to farmers' protest. Jacob had been granted protection from arrest for three weeks by the Bombay High Court on February 17. Delhi Police are probing the toolkit case against Jacob, "climate activist" Disha Ravi and others. However, the Court last week granted bail to Disha. The 21-year-old activist, Disha was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted.