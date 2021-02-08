Farmers' stir LIVE: Govt ready to resume talks, says Union minister Piyush Goyal

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait while addressing the attendees of a kisan mahapanchayat in Haryana on Sunday said, "There will be no 'ghar wapsi' till farmers' demands are met. This is a people's movement, it will not fail." He added that the farmers’ protests, which have been going on for more than 70 days, were going strong. Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26, demanding a rollback of the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In symbolic protest on Saturday, farmers staged a 'chakka jam' for three hours, nationwide during which farmers blocked major state and national highways. The protest was largely peaceful and the farmers said that they are ready to resume talks with the government, reiterating their demand for repeal of the three contentious laws.