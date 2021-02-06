IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam
Barricades being put up as security on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Barricades being put up as security on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam

The Delhi Police had put in place a thick security blanket to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the chakka jam.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:47 PM IST

Amid the large-scale police deployment and a host of steps taken to curtail the movement of farmers, the three-hour nationwide “chakka jam” — a blockade of national and state highways — called by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws, went off peacefully on Saturday at the three protest venues at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

In view of the violence in the Capital on Republic Day during the tractor rally taken out by farmers, in which one person died and several others were injured, the Delhi Police had put in place a thick security blanket to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the chakka jam.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “Considering the violence that erupted on January 26 during the tractor rally, we did not want to take any chances. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place and full-scale vigil was maintained to check any untoward incident and traffic-related inconvenience. No violence happened on Saturday and the traffic remained normal.”

The blockade was not observed inside the Capital. Highways leading to Delhi were free from the blockade so that farmers could reach the protest sites. There was no blockade in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh either as decided by farmer unions, for the same reason.

However, all three protest venues saw thinner crowds on Saturday with farmer leaders saying that a large number of protesters had returned to their respective states to take part in the chakka jam there.

At the Singhu border, farmers did not stop any private or shared public vehicle from plying along the stretch where the protest has been taking place for over two months now. “These locals have supported us from Day One. They have already done more than their bit for our movement. So we decided not to impose the jam on them,” said Jagmohan Singh, one of the many volunteers there.

At Tikri, farmer leaders on the stage continued to remind the participants to hold the chakka jam as a non-confrontational event. Several young farmers, who had been camping at Tikri border, went back to their villages and home towns to lead the blockade of state highways there.

“We have been sending out messages to our brothers in other states that instead of coming to Delhi for protests, on Saturday they should support the movement by blocking their respective state highways and internal roads. The gathering here might be smaller than usual, but that is because the participation at the state level is immense,” said Sahil Kamboj, a volunteer.

Despite peaceful scenes at the Tikri border, the security arrangements near the protest site were intense on Saturday. Between Friday and Saturday night, the Delhi Police had set up a multilayered security cordon comprising their personnel, paramilitary personnel, concrete barricades, barbed wire fencing, and nail boards drilled onto roads to stop farmers from entering the national capital.

On the roadside near the police barricades in Ghazipur, farmers prepared a small patch of land for cultivation and planted sugarcane and potatoes.

Lata Chaudhary, a farmer from Baruat, said, “The police have set up a multilayered barricading and have drilled nails onto the road to prevent our movement as though we are criminals. Today, we planted sugarcane here in front of them (police) to make them realise that we are just farmers and they should not wage a war against us.”

On Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had planted flower saplings beside the police barricades. The police, on their part, added another layer of barricades on Saturday and allegedly removed the flowers planted by protesters. “The government fixed iron nails in our path, but we have planted flowers next to them, Tikait said.

At 3pm, farmers gathered at the Ghazipur border site started honking their vehicles in unison. However, at Singhu border there was no such collective honking. “In the rest of the country, the jam was for three hours. Here, it has been going on for 73 days now. If the government can’t hear us despite so long, our involvement in the chakka jam won’t make a difference,” said Manmeet Kaur, a farmer from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

“You can see that thousands of farmers have gathered here. The crowd is sitting for kilometres from here. If we wanted to cause trouble, their (police’s) barricades will not be able to stop us. Our movement was always meant to be peaceful. On January 26, some unruly elements tried to defame farmers and our movement but that was a political ploy,” said Daya Ram, a farmer from Mansa in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
app
Close
A link to Google's proposal to a workable news code on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it�s forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A link to Google's proposal to a workable news code on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it�s forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

Police wait for Google to help them trace creators of ‘toolkit’

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:11 AM IST
On Friday, the cyber prevention and awareness detection (CyPAD) unit of the city police sent a letter to Google and asked for details of the people who drafted the toolkit, edited and circulated it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"They (Tendulkar and Mangeshkar) are legends in their fields, and they are very simple people. They should not have been asked to tweet with the same hashtag," said Maharashtra CM.(Reuters Photo)
"They (Tendulkar and Mangeshkar) are legends in their fields, and they are very simple people. They should not have been asked to tweet with the same hashtag," said Maharashtra CM.(Reuters Photo)
india news

'Exercise caution': Pawar's piece of advice to Tendulkar amid farmers' stir

By Swapnil Rawal, Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Centre for dragging Bharat Ratna awardees in its campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

AAP, Congress name candidates for civic body bypolls

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The AAP’s political affairs committee selected former party MLA from Bawana, Ram Chander, for ward number 32N (Rohini-C), while the Delhi Pradesh Congress committee announced Mewati Barwala for the seat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barricades being put up as security on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Barricades being put up as security on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi Police had put in place a thick security blanket to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the chakka jam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The demolition drive of mutts (Hindu monasteries) around 75 metre perimeter of 12th century Jagannath temple would be halted for a couple of days after several seers protested against the razing of 600-year-old Bada Akhada mutt.(HT File Photo)
The demolition drive of mutts (Hindu monasteries) around 75 metre perimeter of 12th century Jagannath temple would be halted for a couple of days after several seers protested against the razing of 600-year-old Bada Akhada mutt.(HT File Photo)
india news

Culture ministry frames heritage bylaws for Puri’s Jagannath Temple

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • The NMA released the draft bylaws under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act (AMASR), 2010, for Jagannath Temple and its subsidiary shrines, defining various zones for their conservation and periphery development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the CBI, has ordered their suspension after an administrative action was recommended by the agency chief last month.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the CBI, has ordered their suspension after an administrative action was recommended by the agency chief last month.
india news

Govt suspends two CBI DSPs for allegedly running 'bribe-for-relief' racket

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • It is alleged that the two officers, along with another inspector Kapil Dhankad and stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh of the CBI, were running a racket since 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Medical tourism to India on the up as Covid impact ebbs

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:37 PM IST
New Delhi Twenty-one end-stage kidney, liver and heart patients from Myanmar arrived at New Delhi’s Apollo Hospital on Friday in a chartered flight arranged by the hospital, as medical tourism that was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic has started picking up again
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Munawar release halted as jail doesn’t get order

By Shruti Tomar and Neha Jain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Bhopal/Indore: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui continued to remain in jail on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a case registered against him in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Relief, anger as Valley gets back 4G net after 18 months

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Srinagar: The residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday expressed relief over the restoration of high-speed mobile internet services in the region but maintained that it wasn’t a cause of celebration as they deserved an apology from authorities for denying them, what they called “their basic right”, for 18 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC judge hails Modi as ‘most loved Prime Minister’

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Supreme Court judge MR Shah on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “most popular, loved, vibrant and visionary leader” at a virtual public function to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Gujarat high court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to the PM comes in the backdrop of massive protests from the employees of the RINL and political parties in the state. (PTI PHOTO).
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to the PM comes in the backdrop of massive protests from the employees of the RINL and political parties in the state. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Jagan writes to PM Modi, requests him to drop plan to privatise Vizag Steel

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:23 PM IST
  • In a late evening letter to Prime Minister Modi, Jagan said the RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, was the largest public sector industrial unit in Andhra Pradesh creating employment for nearly 20,000 people directly and for many others indirectly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi insisted on airlifting the machines, Anil Agarwal wrote. (PTI)
PM Modi insisted on airlifting the machines, Anil Agarwal wrote. (PTI)
india news

'PM Modi did not rest till solution was found': Vedanta Resources chairman

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:26 PM IST
PM Modi spent sleepless nights when India witnessed locust attacks in 2020, Anil Agarwal tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats, mostly in the Jammu region.(File photo. Representative image)
BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats, mostly in the Jammu region.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

BJP leaders elected DDC chairmen in Jammu, Kathua districts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The maiden DDC elections to 280 seats -- 14 each in 20 districts of the UT -- were held in November-December last year with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) sweeping the polls by winning 110 seats out of the 278 declared results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smart sticks will soon be procured by the Uttarakhand forest department. (HT PHOTO).
Smart sticks will soon be procured by the Uttarakhand forest department. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand forest department to buy 'smart sticks' for patrolling jungles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Built with a robust aluminium body, the stick's design makes it easy to carry it even for longer hours. Also, its strong build makes it reliable and fit for rough use. Its three zone lighting includes spot light, throbbing light and pathway light, to help forest staff to patrol at night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There were no report of any adverse event following immunization during the day.(Bloomberg Photo )
There were no report of any adverse event following immunization during the day.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Assam: More than 10,000 health workers given Covid-19 vaccine

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Covishield vaccine was administered to 9,011 beneficiaries at 185 session sites, while 1033 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 20 sites taking the total number of those innoculated on Saturday to 10,044.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP