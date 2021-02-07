IND USA
Farmers block Shambhu Highway during their 'chakka jam' protest as part of the ongoing agitation over new farm laws, in Patiala, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(PTI)
Traffic snarls across states as farmers block key highways

Rakesh Takait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, however, alleged that attempts by miscreants to discredit the protests in some areas were thwarted by volunteers.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:39 AM IST

The three-hour chakka jam (traffic halt) call by farm unions protesting the three agricultural laws evoked huge response on Saturday in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, even as symbolic road blockades were held in other parts of the country. The unions, however, withdrew the call for blockade in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi citing inputs regarding some “miscreants trying to disrupt peace”.

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India, who is part of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said they have received reports of traffic being halted in almost every state and the entire protest was peaceful.

Rakesh Takait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, however, alleged that attempts by miscreants to discredit the protests in some areas were thwarted by volunteers. “Because of these inputs, we had decided to call off the ‘chakka jam’ in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” the 51-year-old Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, credited with reviving the farmers’ stir, said. He also declared that the protest on the outskirts of the Capital will continue till October 2 and an effort will be made to “connect every village” with the agitation. He asked farmers to take soil from Ghazipur border to their farmland as a symbolic gesture to express solidarity.

For 72 days, farm unions have camped outside Delhi demanding repeal of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which farmers say favour big corporations. The Centre has refuted the concerns, and offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but talks are currently locked in a stalemate.

Scores of protesters were also briefly detained by the police in several states on Saturday for blocking roads. Farm leaders said protesters stalled traffic on roads in parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karanataka. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere. “At 42 places in Karnataka, the protests were held and police took farmers into custody.”

Raising slogans against the Centre, many farmers parked their tractor-trailers or squatted in the middle of roads in Punjab and Haryana, blocking several highways, including the Chandigarh-Zirakpur, Amritsar-Pathankot, Tarn Taran-Kapurthala, Ferozepur-Fazilka, Muktsar-Kotkapura, Bathinda-Chandigarh, Ludhiana-Jalandhar, Panchkula-Pinjore and Ambala-Chandigarh highway. Protests were also held at Shambhu near Ambala and at many toll plazas. “The protest was completely peaceful,” said Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan. “Around 6,000 to 7,000 protesters on an average took part in Chakka Jam each place,” he added.

In Haryana, traffic was blocked on almost all national and state highways for three hours. Rustic farmer songs were played and people perched atop truck-tractors hoisted the tricolour on the KMP Expressway even as biscuits and fruits were distributed to the protesting farmers and those stranded.

In Rajasthan, farmers at many places including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Jhalawar stalled traffic on the highways and main roads and held demonstrations, police said.

Protests were also staged in Maharashtra’s Karad and Kolhapur. At least 40 protesters, including Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s wife Satvasheela Chavan, were detained in Karad, a police official said. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti and others were detained briefly in Kolhapur.

In Telangana, police said several people were taken into preventive custody. Similar reports came from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where farmers blocked highways in different parts.

(With PTI inputs)

Talking about the case, Qureshi said, “A second-year Bachelor of Pharmacy student of RKDF College in Bhopal died by suicide on August 6, 2013.(FILE PHOTO.)
Talking about the case, Qureshi said, “A second-year Bachelor of Pharmacy student of RKDF College in Bhopal died by suicide on August 6, 2013.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

4 get 5-yr-jail for ragging, abetting suicide of 18-year-old

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:32 AM IST
The court also imposed a fine of 8,000 on each of them. “With promising dreams, talented and competent children go to universities, colleges and schools. But end their lives due to the torture of ragging...,” the judge observed.
Minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(Reuters File Photo )
Minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(Reuters File Photo )
india news

Talks with China to continue: Jaishankar on LAC standoff

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:28 AM IST
The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no significant headway has been made so far.
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Medical tourism to India on the up as Covid impact ebbs

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Most of these patients are lined up to undergo organ transplants, and had been waiting for months for travel restrictions due to the pandemic to ease as transplant surgeries are not widely done in their country.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad .(HT file photo)
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad .(HT file photo)
india news

Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya Sabha

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Singh and Chidambaram can also be surprise choices, maintained at least three party leaders.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gestures towards security personnel who had blocked farmers' movement during their protest against Centre's farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(PTI )
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gestures towards security personnel who had blocked farmers' movement during their protest against Centre's farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(PTI )
india news

Internet at Delhi borders snapped again, for 24 hrs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The 24-hour internet suspension began at midnight on Friday and was to end at 11.59pm on Saturday.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait holding a spade waves a 'Tricolour' during farmers' ongoing protest against Centre's new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI )
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait holding a spade waves a 'Tricolour' during farmers' ongoing protest against Centre's new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI )
india news

‘Chakka jam’ passes off largely peacefully

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi/ Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Heavy deployment ensures no untoward incident; ‘not going back until demands are met’, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.
Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre for failing to handle the farmers’ agitation properly and taking extreme steps against the protestors, which have never happened in the country post-independence.(HT file photo)
Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre for failing to handle the farmers’ agitation properly and taking extreme steps against the protestors, which have never happened in the country post-independence.(HT file photo)
india news

Intervention by PM Modi may resolve farm bills issues, says Sharad Pawar

By Faisal Malik, Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the defence minister Rajnath Singh should intervene and resolve the impasse.
Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in Indore jail since January 1.(Photo: Twitter/ @munawar0018)
Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in Indore jail since January 1.(Photo: Twitter/ @munawar0018)
india news

Munawar Faruqui released from Indore central jail on late Saturday night

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Arpan Rai, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The delay caused in releasing the stnad-up comedian was allegedly due to prison officials citing a warrant issued by a Prayagraj court against Faruqui.
A link to Google's proposal to a workable news code on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it�s forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A link to Google's proposal to a workable news code on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it�s forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

Police wait for Google to help them trace creators of ‘toolkit’

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:11 AM IST
On Friday, the cyber prevention and awareness detection (CyPAD) unit of the city police sent a letter to Google and asked for details of the people who drafted the toolkit, edited and circulated it.
"They (Tendulkar and Mangeshkar) are legends in their fields, and they are very simple people. They should not have been asked to tweet with the same hashtag," said Maharashtra CM.(Reuters Photo)
"They (Tendulkar and Mangeshkar) are legends in their fields, and they are very simple people. They should not have been asked to tweet with the same hashtag," said Maharashtra CM.(Reuters Photo)
india news

'Exercise caution': Pawar's piece of advice to Tendulkar amid farmers' stir

By Swapnil Rawal, Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Centre for dragging Bharat Ratna awardees in its campaign.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

AAP, Congress name candidates for civic body bypolls

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The AAP’s political affairs committee selected former party MLA from Bawana, Ram Chander, for ward number 32N (Rohini-C), while the Delhi Pradesh Congress committee announced Mewati Barwala for the seat.
Barricades being put up as security on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Barricades being put up as security on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi Police had put in place a thick security blanket to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the chakka jam.
The demolition drive of mutts (Hindu monasteries) around 75 metre perimeter of 12th century Jagannath temple would be halted for a couple of days after several seers protested against the razing of 600-year-old Bada Akhada mutt.(HT File Photo)
The demolition drive of mutts (Hindu monasteries) around 75 metre perimeter of 12th century Jagannath temple would be halted for a couple of days after several seers protested against the razing of 600-year-old Bada Akhada mutt.(HT File Photo)
india news

Culture ministry frames heritage bylaws for Puri’s Jagannath Temple

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • The NMA released the draft bylaws under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act (AMASR), 2010, for Jagannath Temple and its subsidiary shrines, defining various zones for their conservation and periphery development.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the CBI, has ordered their suspension after an administrative action was recommended by the agency chief last month.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the CBI, has ordered their suspension after an administrative action was recommended by the agency chief last month.
india news

Govt suspends two CBI DSPs for allegedly running 'bribe-for-relief' racket

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • It is alleged that the two officers, along with another inspector Kapil Dhankad and stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh of the CBI, were running a racket since 2018.
