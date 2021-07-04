Farmers' stir: Samyukt Kisan Morcha will protest every day outside Parliament during monsoon session

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced that a group of as many as 200 farmers will protest against the three contentious farm laws of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session, as per a PTI report.

SKM is the umbrella body of more than 40 protesting farmers' unions and it said during a press conference that two days prior to the beginning of the session, a "chetavani patra" (warning letter) will be given to all the opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) to protest the three agri laws inside the House.

"We will also ask the opposition MPs on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we will sit outside in protest. We will tell them not to benefit the Centre by walking out of a session. Don't let the session run till the government addresses the issue," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, as per PTI.

The monsoon session in the Parliament is set to begin on July 19.

"We will continue protesting outside Parliament till they hear our demands," PTI quoted Charuni as saying, adding that five persons from each farmer union will be taken to join the protest.

The SKM has also called for a nationwide agitation on July 8 or Monday against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the country.

The body has asked people to come out and park the vehicles at the state and national highways from 10am to 12pm.

"Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, trolley, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest state or national highway and park it there. But don't create a traffic jam," PTI quoted him as saying, as he also asked to bring the LPG cylinders to the protest.

The farmers across the nation, especially from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 for more than seven months.