Farmers to go ahead with planned protest activities

Meerut/New Delhi/Rohtak The protesting farmer unions on Sunday announced that their agitation will continue as planned, as they dug in heels for a law guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSPs), days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would repeal three agricultural laws enacted last year that set off widespread protests.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, at the Singhu border on Sunday. Among the planned protests is a Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to take place in Lucknow on Monday, and a march to Parliament on November 29 to coincide with the commencement of the Winter Session.

The SKM has also written an open letter to the PM seeking immediate resumption of talks with the government over six of their pending demands.

The Union cabinet is likely to approve a proposal to repeal the contentious laws this week, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

In a televised address on Friday, PM Modi “while apologising to the people of the country”, said that the government “could not explain to some of our farmer brothers a truth that was as clear as a flame” about the farm laws. “Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” he said.

While the farmers, who have been protesting across the country and at the three borders of the national capital since last year, welcomed the PM’s announcement, they said the protests will continue until the government brings a law on MSPs.

MSPs are state-assured floor rates meant to help avoid distress sale.

Briefing reporters, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that the future course of action was discussed at the SKM meeting. “We discussed repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM’s pre-decided programs will continue as it is - Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on November 22 gatherings at all borders on November 26 and a march to Parliament on November 29,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told reporters after the meeting.

Rakesh Tikait of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the key organisations leading the agitation, did not attend the meeting as he is currently in Lucknow. Tikait, however, gave a “Lucknow Chalo” (March to Lucknow) call for a Mahapanchayat in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

“Chalo Lucknow Chalo Lucknow (March to Lucknow) for MSP Adhikaar Kisan Mahapanchayat. The agriculture reforms being talked about are fake and cosmetic. The farm reforms are not going to stop the plight of the farmers. The biggest reform for the farmers and agriculture will be to make a law pertaining to the MSP,” Tikait said in a tweet in Hindi.

Farmers and supporters of the agitation from different districts of western UP are expected to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Eco Garden in Lucknow on Monday.

Leaders of the agitation have said that the protesting farmers have been emboldened after the government’s decision to repeal the laws after their year-long agitation.

“The farmers’ confidence is running high. They are expected to attend the mahapanchayat in big numbers,” BKU (Asli) general secretary Surendra Singh said.

Several hundred farmers have already arrived in Lucknow for the gathering, farm leaders said.

“Guarantee for MSP was a genuine demand for farmers and the agitation would continue until government accepts the demand,” BKU’s Moradabad division president Digamber Singh said.

At the meeting, the SKM also decided to write to the PM, seeking the cancellation of the cases filed against the farmers and compensation for the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.

While thanking Modi for his decision, the SKM’s letter, said, “After 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution.”

“MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce so that every farmer of the country can be guaranteed the MSP announced by the government for their entire crop. Withdraw the draft ‘Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021’,” the letter read.

The SKM’s demands included the sacking and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Four farmers and a journalist were allegedly mowed down by a car in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, the native place of the Union minister on October 3. In the ensuing violence, three people were also killed. Over a dozen people, including the minister’s son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far in the case.

While Rajewal welcomed the PM’s announcement, he said, “A lot of things still remain.”

Rajewal said that another meeting of the SKM will be held on November 27 to discuss the future course of action.

“We urge all the farmers to gather at all protest sites to mark the completion of one-year of the agitation on November 26. We will also take part in a farmers’ rally in Lucknow on Monday. The tractor march to Parliament will take place as per schedule from November 29. As many as 500 farmers from Tikri and Ghazipur borders will reach the parliament every day,” Rajewal said.

The decision to scrap the laws has come ahead of crucial state elections in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, and Punjab, where farmers are an influential voting bloc.

An official familiar with the development said that a bill to give effect to the revocation will be tabled in the winter session.

“There will be corresponding repealing bills, which after being approved by the Cabinet will be tabled in Parliament during the winter session as announced by the PM,” one of the officials said.

Parliament will convene for its winter session on November 29.

The legislative process of passing, amending or scrapping a legislation is largely the same, experts said.

“Three separate repealing laws will be needed if the existing laws were separately legislated,” said GC Malhotra, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha.

The three farm laws that will be repealed are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.