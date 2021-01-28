IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni
india news

Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni

In a video message, Charuni also warned the BJP-led Haryana government against using police force on the farmers who were protesting peacefully for the past one month
By Neeraj Mohan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Gurnam Singh Charuni. (HT Photo)

Reacting to reports that the Haryana government was planning to lift sit-ins from toll plazas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the protests at the toll plazas will continue until their demands are met.

In a video message, Charuni also warned the BJP-led Haryana government against using police force on the farmers who were protesting peacefully for the past one month.

“We have learnt that the Haryana government is adopting cheap tactics to end this agitation by giving it a religious colour,” Charuni said, adding that the farmers’ agitation will continue and the toll plaza will remain free for all commuters till the protest continues at Delhi borders.

Also Read: Republic Day violence: FIRs, blame-game, infighting mar farmers’ protest

In a video in which Charuni was seen sitting with another farmer leader from Hisar, Suresh Koth, who is camping at Singhu border, Charuni asked his supporters to continue their protest at the toll plazas and not allow toll companies to charge from commuters.

He also accused the BJP of conspiring against the farmers and having a hand in the violence and the hoisting of Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day to end this agitation by giving it a religious colour.

Charuni’s reaction came a day after the Karnal district administration had told gurdwara committees to end their langer (community kitchen) services on the NH-44 in Karnal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP