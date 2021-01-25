IND USA
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Farmers' tractor parade on R-Day: Routes, arrangements, traffic advisory

Farmer leaders appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Farmers across the country are gearing for the tractor rally on Republic Day on Tuesday after Delhi Police gave their nod. Thousands of vehicles from across Haryana, Punjab, the Terai region of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh started leaving for Delhi’s borders for the tractor rally, leading to heavy traffic on various roads, including the busy Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Meerut highways.

Also Read | Farmers' Republic Day tractor parade: Tableaux to depict stir against agri laws

On Sunday, farmer leaders appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful. The agitation entered 61st day on Monday as the stand-off between farmers and the government continues. The contentious farm laws are farmers are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.


Here is all you need to know about the planned tractor rally:

When will it begin?

The tractor rally will start after the official Republic Day parade concludes at Rajpath and it will travel at Delhi's busiest Outer Ring Road. Farmers' leaders have assured the government that the tractor rally will remain peaceful and will not affect the official Republic Day parade in any way.

Rally routes

The rally will be held from Delhi's three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Those starting from the Singhu border will traverse Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza, according to farmers' leaders. The entire route will be 63 kilometre long. The 62-km long second route, starting from the Tikri border, will pass through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza.

Tractors starting from Ghazipur will drive through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan. Covering 68 kilometers, it is the longest route for the march.

Traffic advisory

Haryana authorities have issued a travel advisory ahead of the tractor rally. The authorities warned against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days. It also said there would be disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27. Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates," Haryana police said in the advisory.

Security arrangements

Farmers' leaders have said a war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms. A team of ex-servicemen participating in the protest will also keep an eye on the security situation. Meanwhile, farmers have also deployed thousands of volunteers of their own to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

(With agency inputs)

farmers protest

