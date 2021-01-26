IND USA
Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
Live

Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border

The protesters who were camping at Delhi’s Singhu border have begun their march into the Capital. Follow live updates here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:54 AM IST

Farmers protesting against three agricultural laws enacted by the government in September last year will hold a mega tractor rally on Tuesday in Delhi. The protesters, who have been demonstrating at the borders of the national capital for the past two months, are scheduled to begin the ‘tractor parade’ a short while after the national Republic Day parade concludes.

The protesters who were camping at Delhi’s Singhu border have begun their march into the Capital, though the tractor rally will begin at 12pm and is expected to end by 5pm, as specified in the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) given by the police to them.

Security across the national capital has been heightened in view of the two big events--Republic Day celebrations and a farmers' tractor parade. The is a heavy security cover with deployment of thousands of security personnel in central Delhi and several border points.

  • Tue, 26 Jan 2021 09:54 AM

    Tractor Rally from Singhu border reaches Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar

    The tractor rally from Singhu border reached the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi and would proceed towards DTU-Shahbad-SB Dairy-Darwala- Bawana T-point- Kanjawala Chowk-Kharkhoda toll plaza.

  • Tue, 26 Jan 2021 09:10 AM

    Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border

    The farmers protesting against the central government's three farm reforms were seen breaking the barricades at the Tikri border in the national capital.

  • Tue, 26 Jan 2021 08:41 AM

    Protesters at Singhu border begin march to Delhi

    Thousands of farmers stationed at Delhi' Singhu border have begun their march into the Capital. While on one side of the carriageway, protesting farmers farmers were seen walking towards the Capital while the other protesters were seen on tractors.

