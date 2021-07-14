Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Farmers will take their protest to Parliament: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
india news

Farmers will take their protest to Parliament: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmers are also planning to take their protest to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the two states due for polls in 2022
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:55 PM IST
“200 people will go there (towards Parliament) by bus. We'll pay the fare. We'll sit outside Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House," said Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced on Wednesday that farmers will be taking their protest to Parliament once the monsoon session starts on July 19. “200 people will go there (towards Parliament) by bus. We'll pay the fare. We'll sit outside Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House. It'll be a peaceful protest. Today we'll have a meeting and we'll plan a strategy,” Tikait told news agency ANI.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, said in a press release that farmers and leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka who have been protesting at Delhi borders will be taking part in “methodical and peaceful protest” outside Parliament.

Calling on non-NDA MPs to take up the farmers' call, SKM said letters will be issued on July 17 to their offices or official residences to ensure they take up the farmers' cause inside the House. "If opposition parties are serious about their support to the farmers, they must take on the Union Govt. in the same spirit of resolve that the farmers are showing by the seven-month-long protest on the streets and borders of Delhi," the SKM said.

Also Read: Will farmer leaders contest upcoming assembly polls? A hint from Rakesh Tikait

Farmers, who have been protesting at three borders in Delhi for well over seven months now, have been preparing their protest site for the monsoon months. Tent roofs have been reinforced with metal, battery-powered lights have been procured, and cleaning drives to avoid stagnation of water have been undertaken by the farmers, reported PTI.

Farmers are also planning to take their protest to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the two states due for polls in 2022. “The BJP has a stronghold in these two states, which makes the party believe it is powerful in the whole country. Unfortunately, the opposition is not doing its job, so the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has emerged as the opposition. We are planning to take out rallies in these two states in September to ensure that the BJP does not win the elections there,” farmer leader Avtar Mehma told PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakesh tikait bku farmers protest
TRENDING NEWS

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP