Farooq Abdullah steps down as NC chief, party to hold polls for top post in Dec

Former Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Farooq Abdullah, 86, has stepped down as the National Conference (NC) chief and prompted the party to announce elections for the top post in December. His son, Omar Abdullah, is expected to contest the election and succeed his father ahead of the assembly polls expected to be held in J&K early next year.

NC’s chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said Farooq Abdullah was adamant that he would not review his decision even as his colleagues tried to convince him to continue as the party chief. He added NC’s general secretary has been tasked with completing the election process on December 5 in light of this sudden announcement, which caught everyone by surprise. “Until that time...[Abdullah] continues as President of the party,” Sadiq said in a statement.

NC leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Farooq Abdullah informed the party of his decision, citing health concerns. “Farooq Abdullah will keep guiding the party leaders...[he] is the most respected leader in the party. Whether he remains the president or not, he is the party’s tallest leader,” said an NC leader.

Farooq Abdullah took over the region’s oldest party, which played a significant role in J&K’s accession to India in 1947 and in ensuring a semi-autonomous status for the region, in the 1980s. A Member of Parliament, he was elected as the NC chief in 2017 for his latest term as the party president.

The NC has been preparing for the first assembly polls in J&K since the region was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and statehood in 2019. It has under Farooq Abdullah led the campaign against the changes to J&K’s constitutional status and the alleged addition of outsiders to the electoral roll as part it a purported ploy to alter the region’s demographics.