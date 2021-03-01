IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'FASTags will save 20,000 crore per year on fuel': Gadkari
File photo: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
File photo: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
india news

'FASTags will save 20,000 crore per year on fuel': Gadkari

  • "Toll collection through electronic tolling has reached 93 per cent during the last fortnight after the FASTag was made mandatory," Gadkari said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:55 PM IST

The usage of FASTags across national highways, mandated by the Centre, will help save 20,000 crore annually on fuel and boost the country’s revenue by nearly 10,000 crore, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Gadkari was speaking at the launch of a live monitoring system for toll plazas across national highways to measure traffic queue length and waiting time on a real-time basis in a bid to provide immediate management response to reduce bottlenecks and improve efficiency of mandatory FASTag usage.

The live monitoring system will measure the ‘Daily Congestion Index’ for each plaza as well as the overall congestion across the national highway network. It will also provide real-time details of high peak hours’ traffic at toll plazas.

"There is zero waiting time at 80 per cent of the total toll plazas. Toll collection through electronic tolling has reached 93 per cent from 80 per cent during the last fortnight after the FASTag was made mandatory," Gadkari said.

Also read: ‘Against core ideology’ - Anand Sharma on Congress-Indian Secular Front alliance


Highlighting the advantages of the live monitoring of toll plazas, the minister said that in a recent incident in Mumbai, where a vehicle was found parked outside an industrialist's house, the officials were able to detect the toll plaza through which the vehicle entered and who was sitting in it. Based on the information, the police is now investigating the case, he said. The Union minister was referring to the incident when a vehicle with explosive material was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in South Mumbai last month.

“It is a simple help to improve traffic congestion problem at toll plazas/city roads/highways by using central monitoring system along with bundle of analytics and quick decision-making outputs. This is eventually likely to facilitate saving the commute time, improve customer experience, save fuel wastage cost and reduce carbon footprint. It uses several technologies like Satellite Imagery, GIS, Remote Sensing along with a proprietary algorithm to remotely monitor the congestion status on the roads. The frequency sample of data can be as low as even 1-5 minutes depending on the requirements,” the ministry said in a statement.

Gadkari also launched a rating system for highways across the country. The ministry has also released the ratings for 18,668 kilometres of completed 4/6 lane National Highway stretches covering 343 toll plazas. Gadkari said 11,035 kilometres of national highways have been constructed during this year.

“This has been done by the NHAI under MoRTH which has taken the initiative to improve its accountability towards road users who pay a user fee for the use of developed National Highways. This initiative has been taken as per the vision of improving the quality of public services. The fundamental objective of highway rating is “minimum time with maximum safety in stress-free environment” from highway users’ perspective,” the ministry said in a statement.

Each toll plaza of a highway will be judged based on three major criteria - efficiency, safety and user services. These criteria are further divided into a total of 39 parameters which include average speed, road condition and facilities for public, service road, delay at the toll plaza, accidents, incident response time, wayside amenities and general cleanliness, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitin gadkari
Close
"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.(PTI)
"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.(PTI)
india news

Harsh Vardhan says scientific community 'rose to occasion' when Covid-19 hit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The minister said right from scaling up the laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests and working on vaccines to manufacturing Personal Protection Kits (PPE), scientists handled the challenge very deftly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On being challenged, the miscreants adopted aggressive posture and started pelting stones on the ACP party during which Constable G Sarvan sustained an injury on his head. (Representative Image) (HT archive)
On being challenged, the miscreants adopted aggressive posture and started pelting stones on the ACP party during which Constable G Sarvan sustained an injury on his head. (Representative Image) (HT archive)
india news

BSF soldier injured in attack by miscreants in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 PM IST
According to a statement, on February 27 at 4:35 am, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) party observed some suspicious movement of 8-10 miscreants approaching an unfenced area near the International Border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday.(AP)
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday.(AP)
india news

IMA pushes for free Covid-19 vaccine, make online portal more user friendly

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:00 PM IST
"We request the Government of India to make the online vaccination portal more people friendly. We also request to provide the Covid-19 vaccination free of cost to the HCWs and people of the country," the IMA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
india news

Adityanath heads for Malda to begin poll campaign in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • This will be the first of the many public meetings Adityanath is scheduled to address in Bengal where the BJP is looking to unseat the led TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
File photo: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
india news

'FASTags will save 20,000 crore per year on fuel': Gadkari

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • "Toll collection through electronic tolling has reached 93 per cent during the last fortnight after the FASTag was made mandatory," Gadkari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian assistance to the Madagascar government was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone conversation with Madagascar's Foreign Minister.(PTI)
Indian assistance to the Madagascar government was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone conversation with Madagascar's Foreign Minister.(PTI)
india news

India sending rice, HCQ tablets as humanitarian assistance to Madagascar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The humanitarian assistance is being delivered on-board Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa, which will leave with the food and medical assistance on March 3 and is expected to reach the Port of Ehoala in Madagascar between March 21 and 24, 2021, the MEA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.(Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
Out of the 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.(Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
india news

News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
india news

80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Finance Ministry has now started consultations with some states, oil companies and the oil ministry to find the most effective way to lower the tax burden, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
File photo: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
india news

Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.(HT Photo)
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.(HT Photo)
india news

NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
A police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate had said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for health and family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan added that questioning of the vaccines is politically motivated..(ANI)
Union minister for health and family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan added that questioning of the vaccines is politically motivated..(ANI)
india news

No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
He also said that more than one crore frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and more than 20 countries are using our vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some of the selected candidates. (Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
Some of the selected candidates. (Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
india news

In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Until now, only two transgender police personnel were recruited in India — one in Tamil Nadu, another in Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Appeal to all citizens eligible for this phase of vaccination, join the campaign against the corona virus and get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on receiving his first dose of the vaccine. (PTI)
“Appeal to all citizens eligible for this phase of vaccination, join the campaign against the corona virus and get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on receiving his first dose of the vaccine. (PTI)
india news

Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of leaders who received jabs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Many leaders in the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers, state governors and chief ministers, received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(REUTERS)
File photo: External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(REUTERS)
india news

Jaishankar, New Zealand counterpart discuss peace and stability in Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:10 PM IST
This was Jaishankar’s first interaction with Mahuta who took charge as New Zealand's foreign minister last November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP