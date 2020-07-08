e-paper
Father-daughter duo killed after being run over by train in Rajasthan

A 60-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter died after being run over by a passenger train while they were crossing the tracks in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kota
The incident occurred late on Tuesday night at the Garjani railway gate under Kapren police station, police said.
The incident occurred late on Tuesday night at the Garjani railway gate under Kapren police station, police said.(File photo for representation)
         

A 60-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter died after being run over by a passenger train while they were crossing the tracks in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night at the Garjani railway gate under Kapren police station, they said.

Ghasilal Meena and his daughter Sugna Meena, residents of Jaroda village under Deikheda Police Station of Bundi district, were on a motorcycle, police said.

They were crushed under the wheels of Mewar Express train at around 12.40 am, SHO of Kapren Police Station Budhiprakash Nama said.

The loco pilot sent a memo on the accident following which police reached the spot at around 1 am and recovered the mutilated bodies which were handed over to the family members after a postmortem examination on Wednesday morning, Nama said.

The Garjani railway gate remains closed for public and traffic from 7 pm to 7 am while a railway guard is on duty during the day time, the SHO said.

As the incident occurred at night, the father-daughter duo must have managed to slip under the barrier, he said.

A case of unnatural death under section 174 of the CrPC has been lodged for further investigation into the matter, the SHO said.

