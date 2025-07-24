Father-son charred to death after trucks ram into each other in Bihar

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were charred to death in a fire that broke out after a collision between two trucks in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday, police said. Police and fire tenders, reached the spot and the blaze was immediately brought under control.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident took place near Rangila Chowk on the Hajipur-Mahua Road in the evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a head-on collision occurred, following which an explosion took place and both the vehicles caught fire, Hajipur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar said.

Police, along with fire tenders, reached the spot and the blaze was immediately brought under control, but all three, including two drivers, were charred to death, he said.

The father-son duo has been identified as Indradev Rai and his son Ritik Kumar.

The driver of the other truck has not been identified so far, he said, adding further investigation was underway.