Fatwa against Muslim BJP leader in Aligarh for Ganesh idol, ‘not scared’

Muslim BJP leader of Aligarh Ruby Asif Khan who has been issued a fatwa for worshipping Ganesh at her residence said she is not scared of the fatwa as this is nothing new for her. When she performed a puja at her residence after the foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid, she faced similar action, the BJP leader said to news agency ANI. "They have all stood against me. Now, these people want to kill me. I am getting threats. I am not one to be afraid. I will immerse Lord Ganesh. My husband is with me," Ruby Khan said.

According to reports, Deoband Mufti Arshad Farooqui issued a fatwa against the BJP leader calling her action 'un-Islamic'. In Islam, only Allah is worshipped. The same decree issued against those who go against Islam is issued against those who worship an idol, he said.

Earlier, Ruby Khan, a resident of ADA colony in Aligarh, said she brought the idol to her residence as her family celebrates all festivals and her family members did not oppose to her bringing the idol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON