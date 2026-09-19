FCRA amendments not against any community, Centre tells House panel

The amendments to the foreign donation bill are not targeted against any community but concerns over internal security and national interest have prompted the government to bring the legislation, Union home secretary Govind Mohan told the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) in the capital on Friday.

Several MPs have questioned whether the bill would adversely affect minority interests. (Representative image/Gemini)

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The 31-member JPC, headed by BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal, is reviewing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes a government-appointed authority to manage and dispose of assets of organisations who cease to have registration to receive donations from abroad.

Mohan told the panel that some provisions of the existing law could not be implemented. In his presentation, he said the framework for vesting of assets resulted in “the prescribed authority (states) unable to implement provisions” and that there were “no clear rules for managing or disposing vested assets.” As a result, most assets remain with associations while their bank funds are frozen.

Several MPs, including P Wilson of the DMK, Christopher Tilak and Anto Antony of the Congress, and Zia Ur Rehman of Samajwadi Party (SP), questioned whether the bill would adversely affect minority interests. Mohan clarified that the legislation was not aimed at any community but argued that the FCRA was essentially a national security law.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Union home ministry to brief JPC on FCRA bill Jaiswal questions NGO opposition to major infrastructure projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Union home ministry to brief JPC on FCRA bill Jaiswal questions NGO opposition to major infrastructure projects {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also saw discussion on foreign-funded NGOs and their activities. Jaiswal said, “We have seen how NGOs opposed the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat and Kudankulam nuclear power station. Did Gujarat and Tamil Nadu benefit from the two respective projects or not.”

Jaiswal told HT that the panel would meet several chief ministers, including all Christian chief ministers and those from other parties. “We will have a wide-ranging debate,” he said.

Also read: CBI books US-based Christian mission over FCRA violation

Religious associations received ₹ 5,150 crore in foreign funds

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Mohan also shared data showing that FCRA-registered NGOs received ₹22,974 crore in foreign contributions in 2024-25, of which ₹5,150 crore went to religious associations. Christian associations received the largest share among religious groups at ₹1,345 crore, followed by Hindu organisations at ₹328 crore and Muslim groups at ₹19 crore. Social purposes accounted for ₹13,071 crore, followed by education at ₹6,933 crore, while ₹1,841 crore went towards religious activities. Tamil Nadu had the highest number of active FCRA registrations at 2,102, followed by Maharashtra with 1,578 and Karnataka with 1,355 in FY25.

The United States was the top donor country, contributing ₹12,113 crore in 2024-25, followed by the UK at ₹2,414 crore and Germany at ₹1,782 crore.

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As MPs asked questions on the proposed designated authority and lack of clarity on the prospective effect of the bill, Mohan pointed out in his presentation that the 2010 amendment had brought in stringent provisions such as renewal of FCRA license every five years and the government’s power to suspend the license.

The MHA presentation also said 36,488 registrations had been cancelled so far, while 120 cases were pending before courts.

Also read: FCRA amendments: What the new bill proposes, and why it has sparked pushback

Centre proposes tighter oversight of FCRA investigations

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The home secretary told the panel that while notified agencies were allowed to investigate FCRA violations, the proposed amendments would require prior approval from the Central government before an investigation could be initiated.

He also added that in the current bill, two routes are allowed for receiving foreign funds that allow receiving large sums over long periods to avoid renewal scrutiny. The new bill empowers the government to prescribe a time limit for receipt and utilization of foreign contributions under prior permission.

Even as many lawmakers argued against the new chapter that allows a designated authority to sell, use or transfer vested assets, Mohan defended the provision saying it is “impractical for prescribed authority to work as mere custodian for indefinite period.”

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The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and referred to the JPC on August 12, was sent to the panel after Opposition parties and several civil society and religious organisations raised concerns over its provisions.