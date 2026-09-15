FDA suspends licence of Mumbai’s Cafe Mondegar for food safety violations

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Mumbai’s iconic restaurant Cafe Mondegar at Colaba following alleged deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene, an official statement said.

Cafe Mondegar (HT File Photo)

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During its inspection on September 12, the FDA found that the drainage system near the food preparation area was inadequate and created a risk of cross-contamination. It also found that the equipment was not being properly cleaned and sanitised, and its flooring was damaged due to dampness.

Besides, the team also found deficiencies in the maintaining temperatures for its food items. It said hot food items were not being stored at the requisite temperature of above 60°C, and that cold storage was not being maintained at the required temperature of below 5°C. Improper thawing of food items and failure to rapidly cool cooked food items as required were also found.

Cafe Mondegar was started in 1932 as an Irani Cafe but was converted into a restaurant in the 1990s. It was the first restaurant in the city to introduce a jukebox in the mid-90’s and was particularly known for cartoonist Mario Miranda’s murals on its walls and ceiling.

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{{^usCountry}} HT attempted to contact managing partner Hoshang Yazdegardi, but he did not respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT attempted to contact managing partner Hoshang Yazdegardi, but he did not respond. {{/usCountry}}

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The FDA also suspended the licence of Maharashtra Biryani Center at Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli (E), following violations on Sep 11, and those of

three other food outlets from Mumbai apart from two others in Pune.

Besides, FDA teams have also seized 30 litres of milk and 4,139 kg of dairy and sweets stock (khoya, paneer, ghee, peda, halwa, shrikhand, butter, milk powder, etc.) valid at over ₹15.5 lakh.

As part of its drive between September 11 and 14, FDA inspected 38 food establishments and collected 47 food samples such as milk, khoya, ghee, sweets, etc for testing.