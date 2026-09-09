MUMBAI: The food licences of two restaurants and a snack stall at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Juhu were suspended by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). ISKCON restaurants face FDA heat

Licences were suspended of ISKCON’s Food Services–Restaurant at Sri Mukteshwar Devalaya Marg, its Govinda’s restaurant, and a snack stall, all of them at the Hare Krishna Land campus, following inspections on September 3. “These are not community kitchens. Those continue to be functional. The action is against restaurants and snacks stalls at the ISKCON premises,” said Parijata, ISKCON’s communications coordinator.

Among the violations at the Govinda’s restaurant, the FDA said periodic testing of food and drinking water was not being carried out, and records demonstrating procurement of raw materials from approved suppliers were not available.

Water was accumulating in the cold-storage room, drains were clogged, and grease traps and cockroach traps were not in place. A separate list of food items prepared using ghee, edible oil, vanaspati and other fats had not been displayed for consumers.

At ISKCON Food Services–Restaurant on Sri Mukteshwar Devalaya Marg, inspectors found the rear kitchen entrance open, without preventive measures to keep pests out. Raw materials were not being adequately inspected on receipt or properly cleaned before preparation. Food waste was found accumulated in a drain, which was clogged, while traces of pest infestation were found in the store room.

The FDA also reported deficiencies in pest-control measures. Daily records relating to production, raw-material consumption and sales were also not being maintained separately.

The action against the three ISKCON establishments is part of the Maharashtra FDA’s broader enforcement drive under its objective to ensure that food safety regulations are met.

ISKCON-Juhu said the FDA had assessed the level of compliance at 70% and identified certain areas requiring corrective action. “We have already initiated the necessary measures to achieve full compliance with all applicable food safety and regulatory standards. The safety, hygiene and well-being of our devotees, guests and all those we serve remain our highest priority,” ISKCON said in a statement..

Meanwhile, the FDA had also suspended the food licence of RK Associates Hoteliers Pvt Ltd in Kurla, a base kitchen for the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as well as prominent hotels and restaurants in Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan region. The FDA also served improvement notices on other food kitchens of IRCTC, in Chembur, Powai and Thane.

IRCTC said it had completed the necessary corrective measures at the Kurla base kitchen and expected operations to resume from Wednesday. “Corrective measures at the remaining locations are in progress,” the IRCTC said.