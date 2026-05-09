Fear of President's rule, 'BJP by backdoor': How Vijay got the support he needed

When Tamil Nadu's election results came in on May 4, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had won 108 seats in a 234-member Assembly — the single largest mandate, but short of the majority. What followed was five days of negotiations in which every party that eventually backed Vijay did so citing not confidence in his leadership as such, but the fear of what would happen without it.

Vijay meets Governor a fourth time.

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That fear had two faces: President's Rule, and the Centre's ruling BJP. This, even when the BJP has a grand total of one seat in the new, 17th Tamil Nadu assembly.

Legal spectre: Article 356

When no party can demonstrate a majority in a state assembly, the Governor may recommend to the President that the state cannot be governed constitutionally. Under Article 356 of the Constitution, the President can then impose central rule, dissolving or suspending the state assembly and placing the state under direct governance from New Delhi.

In Tamil Nadu, with its fierce tradition of state autonomy and deep suspicion of the central government, the prospect of President's rule was, for most regional parties, politically unacceptable. At least one of the parties supporting Vijay expressly said so.

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{{^usCountry}} And then there was the importance of May 10, the day the previous assembly's tenure formally ends. No oath by then would have meant President's rule anyhow. Congress, the first to go formal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And then there was the importance of May 10, the day the previous assembly's tenure formally ends. No oath by then would have meant President's rule anyhow. Congress, the first to go formal {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian National Congress was the first major party to break ranks with the losing DMK-led alliance, announcing support on May 6 through a formal statement signed by AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar. The statement placed a caveat on record: "Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India." The reference was to the BJP, which is a junior partner of the AIADMK, their NDA alliance having finished third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian National Congress was the first major party to break ranks with the losing DMK-led alliance, announcing support on May 6 through a formal statement signed by AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar. The statement placed a caveat on record: "Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India." The reference was to the BJP, which is a junior partner of the AIADMK, their NDA alliance having finished third. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Congress also announced state-wide protests against Governor Rajendra Arlekar, with state unit president K Selvaperunthagai declaring: "Governments are not decided on the lawns of Lok Bhavan. They are decided on the floor of the House." The Governor wanted to see majority on paper first. The Left: Stopping BJP at the door {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress also announced state-wide protests against Governor Rajendra Arlekar, with state unit president K Selvaperunthagai declaring: "Governments are not decided on the lawns of Lok Bhavan. They are decided on the floor of the House." The Governor wanted to see majority on paper first. The Left: Stopping BJP at the door {{/usCountry}}

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The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the CPI (Marxist) held state committee meetings on May 8 and arrived at the same conclusion as the Congress had. The CPI's formal letter conveyed "unconditional support" to TVK for government formation. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian was direct in his reasoning: "We have given our support; it is our democratic duty. This is a people's democracy. We will stand with democracy, we will stand with people."

The CPI(M) said, "At present, TVK is the only party in a position to form the government. To prevent BJP from coming to power indirectly, we have decided to support TVK." The two Left parties added four seats, taking the tally to 116 voting MLAs and 117 seats (Vijay won two seats, but can vote in the assembly once).

VCK's reasoning

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VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, whose two seats were the most fiercely contested in the negotiations, was the most unambiguous of all the supporting leaders when he finally spoke.

“We have to support Vijay to avoid President's Rule. We would not be an obstacle for Vijay to form the government. These are the two reasons for which we extended our support. There is no other political justification,” he said.

"We don't believe that they are secular or non-secular. We don't bother about that," he added.

With VCK's two seats, Vijay got the majority.

IUML supports from within DMK alliance

The Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) position was the most unusual of all. Party leader KAM Muhammed Abubacker confirmed support to the TVK while simultaneously stating that the IUML remained within the DMK-led alliance.

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"There is no change. Still, the Indian Union Muslim League Tamil Nadu State Committee is continuing in the DMK-led alliance. We have given support to TVK to form the government... Without our support, they can't form the government. We are exercising our democratic right. We discussed this with them (DMK)," he said.

The IUML's two seats took the final confirmed tally to 120 voting MLAs, and 121 seats in the House of 234.

MK Stalin-led DMK has already said it would work as Opposition and that constitutional processes must be followed to allow formation of a government. It is statedly angry with the Congress for not informing it before breaking ranks, but has quelled speculation that it wanted to form an alliance with arch nemesis AIADMK to keep Vijay away from power.

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The BJP kept a distance from it all, saying the governor was only following rules. The debate over constitutional propriety and precedents raged on.

Governor relents

Through it all, Governor Rajendra Arlekar — a BJP veteran from Goa who has served as Kerala's Governor since January 2025 and took additional charge of Tamil Nadu only in March this year — had been the immovable point.

He met Vijay three times in three days, each time declining to extend a formal invitation, citing the absence of written proof of majority support.

On Saturday, with his flight to Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) booked for 7:10 pm, Arlekar cancelled his travel plans and met Vijay's delegation at 6:30 pm.

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Vijay had got final letters of support only around 5 pm.

The Governor was finally satisfied. The oath-taking was now expected on Sunday, May 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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