Fearing rejection by family, Telangana couple commits suicide 3 days after marriage

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:13 IST

A young couple committed suicide within three days of getting married in Bhongir town of Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhongir district as they feared their marriage will not be accepted by their parents, police said on Tuesday.

Alakunta Swamy, 23, and 19-year-old Shivaratri Uma Rani, close relatives from Jangareddipalli village of Valigonda block in the district, checked into a hotel in Bhongir on Monday night and killed themselves by consuming poison, an official said.

“In the morning, the hotel staff noticed them lying on their bed in an unconscious state and informed us,” Bhongir inspector of police P Kasi Reddy said while speaking to HT.

“We shifted them to the local hospital, where Swamy was declared brought dead and Uma Rani was battling for her life. She was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospitals in Hyderabad, where she succumbed later in the evening,” the inspector said.

According to Kasi Reddy, Swamy and Uma Rani had been in love for some time. Though they belonged to the same caste and were closely related, their parents had not agreed to their marriage apparently due to a dispute between their families.

“On February 16, the couple eloped and got married in the famous temple of Yadagirigutta. Later, they approached Ghatkesar Police under Medchal district seeking protection to them. Since both were majors, the police informed their parents,” he said.

The young couple decided to end their lives because they thought their parents would create trouble for them.

“We have booked a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code,” Kasi Reddy said.