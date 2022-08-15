Federalism, diversity foundations of nation: Vijayan

Federalism laced with rich diversity is the foundation of the country and it should be kept in mind while moving forward, especially in financial matters, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Independence Day speech on Monday.

His words assumed significance in the light of the state’s recent differences with the Centre on economic policies, especially the one to limit the borrowing capacity of the state that pushed it into a financial crisis. “We can realise the freedom fighters’ dream as a country that incorporates its rich diversity and culture only by retaining federal principles,” he said after hoisting the flag at the central stadium in the state capital.

The CM said the most striking feature of Indian nationalism was that the country could go ahead after integrating all languages and cultures. “We should realise that it is important to have that perspective in the economic sector. Strong centre, contended states and local-self bodies form a strong foundation of the federal system,” he said, adding that it was time to take a pledge to protect all constitutional institutions.

He said the state government was moving ahead with good speed to eradicate the digital divide, extreme poverty and address issues of the homeless. Efforts are on to reach fruits of information technology and development in science to common people, he said. “Rebuild Kerala initiative launched after devastating floods in 2018 is progressing in such a manner to make the state most-nature friendly,” he said, adding the state was progressing in IT and start-up sectors.

In all 14 districts’ headquarters, the state cabinet ministers hoisted the national flag and took the guard of honour. In Pathanamthitta, the hoisting ceremony was disrupted for a few minutes after the flag got entangled due to wind. Later, the flag was taken out and hoisted again.