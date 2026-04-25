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'Feedback, better coordination': AAP MP's advice for party in Punjab as Raghav Chadha-led rebellion exposes cracks

Malvinder Singh Kang, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, said that AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for the Rajya Sabha.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:38 pm IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
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The rebellion of seven Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, and their subsequent merger with the BJP, has exposed cracks within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With state Assembly elections just months away, the rebellion of five Punjab MPs from Rajya Sabha has dealt a huge blow to the AAP that currently holds power only in Punjab.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, along with Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Pathak addresses a press conference at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/HT)

As the party prepares to act against the Rajya Sabha MPs' move, an AAP leader from Punjab has shares his advice for the party on communicating with lawmakers. Lok Sabha member Malvinder Singh Kang reportedly called for AAP's better coordination and dialogue with MLAs, MPs and ministers in Punjab. Follow live updates on Raghav Chadha-led rebellion here.

Kang, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib, said that AAP should have considered leaders from Punjab for the Rajya Sabha, reported news agency PTI.

‘Sandeep Pathak not contacted in one year’

Kang highlighted the AAP's lack of communication with lawmakers and shared the example of Sandeep Pathak, who was one of the seven MPs who merged with the BJP. "Sandeep had told me that he had not been contacted in the past one year. Had he been contacted regularly, he would not have left the party," Kang said, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: Kejriwal got Mittal into AAP, Mittal gave him home to stay, both made exits the same day: What happened in between

Apart from the names mentioned above, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney (all from Punjab) and Swati Maliwal, also switched sides to the BJP.

‘Gaddar' storm against AAP MPs in Punjab

Hours after the Rajya Sabha MPs announced their decision to merge with the BJP, graffiti of ‘Gaddar’ targeting the rebel leaders was seen in parts of Punjab.

The outer walls and the main gate of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, the main entrance of the Phagwara campus of Lovely Professional University, owned by Ashok Mittal, and walls outside the residence of Rajinder Gupta were seen spray painted with the term ‘Gaddar’.

 
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