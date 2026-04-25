'Gaddar' graffiti on walls, posters torn in protests against AAP MPs after BJP merger

A day after seven Aam Aadmi Party MPs from the Rajya Sabha, led by Raghav Chadha, merged with the BJP, workers from AAP staged protests against former party leaders. The protesting party workers on Saturday termed both Singh and Mittal a “traitor.” (HT photos) Among the seven leaders who quit AAP were Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak. The protesting party workers on Saturday termed the MPs who merged with the BJP “traitors”. The workers wrote spray-painted the term “gaddar (traitor)” on the outer walls and the main gate of former cricketer Singh's residence in Jalandhar and Pathak's house in Ludhiana, as well as outside the main entrance of the Phagwara campus of Lovely Professional University, owned by Mittal. The protestors were also seen defacing Mittal's poster outside the LPU campus, and raised slogans like ‘Punjab de Gaddar’, while accusing them of betraying the people of Punjab, PTI news agency reported.

Apart from Singh and Mittal, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Vikram Singh Sahney, Sandeep Pathak and Rajinder Gupta also left AAP. The MPs will retain their Rajya Sabha memberships, given that they make up 2/3 rd of AAP's strength while deciding to merge with the BJP. Videos of protests held across Punjab against the MPs were shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday. Also Read | In first attack since BJP merger, Raghav Chadha slams Kejriwal for 'Sheesh Mahal 2' “The traitors of Punjab are facing backlash across the entire state. Sharp protest demonstrations held at various places against the Rajya Sabha members who fell at the feet of BJP by betraying Punjab; people also chanted slogans against these members as well as BJP's anti-Punjab policies,” AAP's Punjab unit said in a post on X. Leading a protest outside the residence of MP Rajinder Guptal, AAP Punjab youth wing acting president Parminder Goldy said the BJP was “unsettled” by AAP's governance, and is “attempting to destabilise” the party, PTI reported.