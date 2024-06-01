‘Feel divine energy’: PM Modi pens note after completing his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a handwritten note after completing his 45-hour-long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on Saturday, saying that he now feels a “divine energy”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. (ANI)

In the note, shared by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi wrote: “It is my fortune that today, after so many years, as India embodies the values and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, I too have had the opportunity to meditate at this sacred place.”

Calling it “one of the unforgettable moments” of his life, Modi said that every moment of his life and every particle of his body will always be “dedicated to the service of the nation”.

“With wishes for the progress of the nation and the welfare of its citizens, I offer my utmost reverence to ‘Ma Bharati’,” he wrote.

PM Modi reached Kanniyakumari on May 30 to meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated on one foot at the same place as she waited for Lord Shiva.

“It is on this rock that Mother Parvati and Swami Vivekananda had meditated. Later, Eknath Ranade transformed this rock into a ‘Shila Smarak’ that brought Swami Vivekananda's thoughts to life…Swami Vivekananda, a leader of spiritual renaissance, has been my ideal, my energy, and the source of my spirituality,” PM Modi wrote in his letter.

He added, “Years ago, after traveling across the entire country, when Swami Vivekananda meditated here, it was here that he envisioned a new direction for India’s revival.”

During his stay at the memorial, PM Modi, who was clad in saffron while he meditated, also performed 'Surya Arghya' at sunrise - a ritual associated with spiritual practice.

Meanwhile, Modi's meditation evoked a strong response from the opposition INDIA bloc.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed Modi's spiritual activity in Kanniyakumari as mere “photo shoots.” “Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back,” he said.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh slammed Modi for releasing photos of him meditating inside the Vivekananda Memorial, as photography is not allowed in the sacred area. While raising a question over the issue, Singh asked that “is PM Modi not governed by law and rules.” He further asked the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to respond to the issue.