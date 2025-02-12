Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka may restart in February

Climate change-induced gale-force winds, erratic monsoons, and a turbulent sea are now hindering the smooth operation of the India-Sri Lanka ferry service, which was resumed with much fanfare 17 months ago. Since its formal launch on October 14, 2023, adverse weather has halted its operations at least four times, with long durations of keeping the vessel ashore (HT Photo)

Remained in suspended animation for 41 years due to the civil war that ravaged the neighbouring island nation, the age-old sea route was rejuvenated under the joint auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Sri Lankan President Renil Wikramsinghe.

Since its formal launch on October 14, 2023, adverse weather has halted its operations at least four times, with long durations of keeping the vessel ashore. The fifth relaunch scheduled for tomorrow (February 13) has also been postponed at the last minute, citing the continuing roughness of the sea.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Thiruchirapally-based Subham Ferry Services, which operates the service on behalf of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), stated that the relaunch is expected to occur on February 16, provided that the weather conditions improve. Online tickets from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Kankesanthurai in Jaffna will be available a day before the launch. The company expressed concern regarding previous trip cancellations at the last minute, leading to refund complications.

According to the current plan, the ferry service will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. A ticket for a single person travelling to Jaffna will cost ₹4,500. The company has also developed travel packages for Indian tourists, including visits to Mannar, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, and Anuradhapura.

Any Indian citizen with a passport and a return ticket can travel to Sri Lanka using the ferry, as the visa is available on arrival. Sundararaj Ponnusamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Subham Group, stated that the company’s older vessel, Shivaganga, will be used initially. The vessel will depart from Nagapattinam port at 7 AM, with the return journey starting at 2 PM. The duration of each of the journeys is expected to be around three hours. He emphasised that the fare is designed to be affordable for middle-class travellers. Another vessel will be added to the trip by the end of March.

The two-way fare has been lowered from ₹9,700 to ₹8,500, making the journey more affordable. Passengers can carry up to 10 kg of baggage for free, but any excess baggage will incur a charge. Additionally, the total baggage limit has increased to 70 kg, up from the previous limit of 50 kg, with 23 kg permitted at no extra cost.

Onboard facilities have been improved. Ponnusamy informed that toilets and other passenger amenities have been redesigned. “We have expanded our snack options and will now offer fresh milk, coffee, tea, and cold beverages. Additionally, a duty-free shop will be introduced on the vessel, allowing passengers to purchase goods at discounted prices,” he said.

Researchers identify global warming as the primary cause of the current situation in the Gulf of Mannar, located in the Indian Ocean between India and Sri Lanka.

``The northeast monsoon arrived very late, and its effects are still ongoing. In the coming days, there will likely be unprecedented and accelerated warming in the ocean, which may lead to rougher sea conditions. It is essential to have better vessels that can withstand the challenges posed by the sea,’’ said ocean expert Dr. Mahesh Rangathanathan.

The ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kakesanthurai is viewed as India’s strategic initiative to strengthen its presence in Sri Lankan waters. Additionally, this service aims to monitor smuggling and infiltration activities in international waters. Intelligence sources suggest it will also help maintain and enhance the cultural relationship between India and Sri Lanka.