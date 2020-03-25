A few examples of social distancing trickle in as India deals with Covid 19 lockdown

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:13 IST

In between widespread reports of panic buying at neighbourhood grocery stores by crowds violating the social distancing principle, emphasised regularly by the health experts and authorities as the most potent weapon to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some instances of enforcement of social distancing are being reported from across the country which is struggling to adjust to the near reality of an unprecedented 21-day lockdown.

News agency ANI tweeted a picture of people in Delhi’s Bengali Market locality maintaining distance in a queue to buy medicines. The shopkeepers have marked spots for people to stand in and wait for their turn.

Another picture from outside a bank in the Paharganj area which is usually bustling with people shows cops enforcing social distancing to a crowd, which had to be cane charged first.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had singled out social distancing as the only measure that could save India from slipping into the community transmission stage of coronavirus infections, when positive cases increase exponentially making it nearly impossible to track the source of infections resulting in sheer volumes of patients that become impossible to treat, even for the best medical care infrastructures around the world.

There have been several reports of people thronging banks, grocery and medicine stores in the past couple of days, throwing caution to the wind and increasing the possibility of infection transmission. Police had to cane charge people at several places to disperse them.

State governments have been asked to enforce the 21- day national lockdown, which was declared primarily to force social distancing, with the objective of breaking the chain of infections.

In another picture from Lucknow, people were seen maintaining the recommended minimum one-metre distance between fellow shoppers at a vegetable market and pharmacy.

In another instance from Jharkhand, several street dwellers were seen maintaining distance while lining up to receive free food being distributed by a charity organisation.

Jharkhand: Sri Maheshwari Sabha in Ranchi is providing free food to the needy amid lockdown, in wake of the #Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/TqWiejT7O6 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday released a rate-chart of various essential items to prevent over-pricing and asked the buyers to report the officials concerned if any ration shop overcharged them.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted photographs of residents in the state following social distancing while coming out for necessary errands. He also tagged pictures as a reference for state officials employed with the essential services explaining how to maintain social distance while dealing with the public.