Few retired judges part of 'anti-India gang', want judiciary to play opposition's role: Kiren Rijiju

Some retired, activist judges, who peddle ‘anti-India’ sentiments, are forcing the judiciary to play the part of opposition, union law minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday. Lashing out at the collegium system, he said it is an aftermath of Congress’ misadventure. The comments were made at the India Today Conclave, where Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud supported the mechanism to appoint judges as it aims to preserve the independence of the judiciary. "Not every system is perfect, but this is the best system we have developed," the CJI said.

"It is a few of the retired judges - maybe three or four - a few of those activists, part of the anti-India gang - these people are trying to make Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party,” the law minister said.

Rijiju said that the judiciary plays no role as such to initiate and finalise judicial appointments. "It was only later due to the misadventure of the Congress party, the Supreme Court started acting, which some people describe as judicial overreach. Then the collegium system came into existence".

He added that the collegium system will remain in place until the introduction of a new system. However, judges cannot be appointed via a judicial order, as it is ‘purely administrative’, Rijiju clarified.

Continuing his attack against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Indian democracy under attack’ speech in London, Rijiju said the person who speaks the most is the one who claims to have been gagged. He added that Gandhi uses the same language spoken by the 'anti-India' gang existing in the country and abroad. This ecosystem echoes that democracy is under threat and human rights are disregarded in India.

"We will not allow this 'tukde-tukde gang' to destroy our integrity, our sovereignty," Rijiju asserted.

During a recent seminar held in Delhi on accountability in judges' appointment, the discussion only focused on how the Centre is controlling the judiciary," the BJP leader alleged. The seminar was attended by retired Supreme Court judges and senior lawyers, he said.

Sharing that he maintains an excellent relationship with the present and previous CJI and all the judges of the Supreme Court, he reiterated that the judiciary is neutral.

"Some people also go to the court and say please rein in the government, please change the policy of the government," Rijiju continued.

Arguing that judges do not subscribe to any particular group or political party, Rijiju questioned the propaganda driving these individuals to blatantly say that the judiciary must take on the government.

(With inputs from PTI)

