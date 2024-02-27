Fight continues in BJP over Lok Chikkamagaluru ticket

Bengaluru HT Image

he political battleground in the Chikkamagaluru-Udupi Lok Sabha constituency is heating up as the fight for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket intensifies between Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and former minister CT Ravi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to local leaders, supporters of Ravi have launched a campaign against Karandlaje where they are distributing letters against her.

In January, the supporters protested with posters bearing the slogan “Go Back, Shobha, Shobha Hatao BJP Bachao,” reflecting the intensity of the fight.

This movement, aimed at preventing the issuance of ticket to Karandlaje, has not only stirred local politics but also drawn the attention of the BJP high command.

In January, the Basavanalli police in Chikkamagaluru lodged a case against four people for pasting ‘Go back Shobha’ posters from Mudigere to Chikkamagaluru.

“We have registered a case under the Karnataka Prevention of Open Places Disfigurement Act, 1981 and arrested four persons and released them on bail,‘’ Basavanalli police inspector Babul Lal said.

The complaint was filed by city municipal council officers, he added.

Addressing recent allegations surrounding a purported letter campaign against her, Karandlaje on Sunday said, “True workers of the BJP have not started the movement against me.”

“They came from other parties for power. After enjoying power, they go back. It is clear that someone is behind the movement.”

Emphasising on maintaining dignity within the party, Karandlaje said, “Everyone aspires to be a candidate. A common worker also has the right to ask for a ticket. However, it is not right to slander someone else. The party’s high command and the voters are watching.”

Reflecting on her tenure as the MP for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, Karandlaje highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by her.

“The development work done after I became an MP is visible to everyone. Discussion should be done on the basis of development. The same issue should be raised before the people,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, Udupi BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj distanced himself from the campaign, stating, “I don’t know about the campaign against Shobha Karandlaje. I personally do not believe in this kind of campaign.”

Expressing his aspirations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Madhwaraj affirmed his commitment to the BJP and stated his willingness to support the party’s decision regarding ticket distribution.

Echoing a similar sentiment Ravi emphasised party loyalty and dedication, stating, “Yeddyurappa is a senior leader of our party, and the boss is always right. I have repeatedly clarified that I did not seek a ticket. All I know is my unwavering commitment to the party.”

“I share the same goal as everyone else. Prime Minister Modi should come to power again. Throughout my 36-year political career, I’ve ensured that partisanship is never questioned,” emphasised Ravi.

Amid the blame game, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa organised a surprise trip to Chikkamagaluru on Saturday and announced Shobha would win by a high margin, indirectly hinting at a ticket for her.