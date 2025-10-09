Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
File FIR against lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai under SC/ST Act: Athawale

ByGerard de Souza
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 08:24 pm IST

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said he would pursue the registration of a case against the lawyer who attempted to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai

PANAJI: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said a first information report (FIR) should be filed against the lawyer who tried to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai with a shoe.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Athawale said he would pursue the registration of a case against the accused lawyer.

“This incident is condemnable, and it is for the first time that such an instance has happened against the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court,” the minister told reporters.

The minister said CJI Gavai was from the Dalit community and had risen to the top position on his own merit, something that was not palatable to many people from the so-called upper case.

“And many people from the Savarna Samaj have not liked this. And therefore they have attacked him in this manner. This has to be condemned. The prime minister condemned this and spoke with him. I also condemn this, and I demand that the accused be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Bhushan Gavai has been attacked because he is a Dalit,” the minister said.

“My efforts will be towards that direction,” he added.

On October 6, a lawyer later identified as Rakesh Kishore approached the Supreme Court dais and tried to remove his shoe before being restrained by security personnel.

On Thursday, CJI Gavai said he and justice K Vinod Chandran were shocked when a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at him on October 6, but the issue was a “forgotten chapter.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / File FIR against lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai under SC/ST Act: Athawale
