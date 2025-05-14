File FIR against MP minister for remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi by 6pm, orders HC

Bhopal: The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of the objectionable remarks made by the state’s tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and asked director general of police (DGP) to register a first information report (FIR) against him by 6 pm on Wednesday. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. (AP)

A division bench of justices Atul Shridharan and Anuradha Shukla ordered police to file an FIR under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 197 (action and statement that harm national integration) against Vijay Shah.

“Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson. The country’s honour and respect and the marital bliss of our sisters can be avenged by sending the sisters of your community to Pakistan,” Vijay Shah had said at a programme in Indore on Monday, in an apparent reference to Qureshi.

On Tuesday, he apologised for the remarks after condemnation from the opposition and censure from his own party.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership warned Vijay Shah for his remark against Colonel Qureshi that invited protest across the nation against the party.

Colonel Qureshi along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and foreign secretary Vikram Misri had briefed the media on multiple occasions since Operation Sindoor began. During the military operation, India hit nine terror targets inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people, and subsequently pounded 11 air bases before a ceasefire was reached.

BJP state president VD Sharma said, “The leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party is very sensitive, and he was warned for his conduct. Nobody has the right to say anything about the daughter of this country.”

VD Sharma held meetings with Vijay Shah twice in 24 hours and also sent a BJP leader at Colonel Qureshi’s maternal house in Naugaon in Chhatarpur district to apologise in the matter.

A senior BJP leader aware of the development said soon action will be taken against Vijay Shah by the party’s national leadership.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congressmen, Muslim organisations and ex-army men staged protests against Shah and filed complaint in police stations of Indore, Ratlam, Bhopal and Jabalpur to register a case against him for hurting sentiments and insulting national pride.

Congress leaders reached Bhopal’s Shyamala Hills police station to file a complaint against Shah for treason and hurting religious sentiments.

MP state Congress president Jitu Patwari wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the dismissal of Shah from the cabinet and strict legal action including treason against him.

Patwari said, “The minister Vijay Shah and chief minister Mohan Yadav should publicly apologise to Colonel Sophiya Qureshi. CM Mohan Yadav should clarify his position on the statement and take personal responsibility for this crime.”

No FIR has been registered against Shah, said Shalini Dixit, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Bhopal Zone-2. Dixit said, “We have received the complaint and investigation will be done.”

However, an FIR has been registered against Congress leaders for smearing black ink on the name plate of Vijay Shah at his bungalow in Bhopal and throwing it on the entrance gate.

Dixit said, “The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the guard of the bungalow that a few Congressmen came there and misbehaved with him. They shouted slogans and threw black ink on Shah’s name plate and at the entrance gate. The case has been registered for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty.”