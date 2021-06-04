'Filed for media publicity': Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla's petition on 5G

The Delhi High Court on Friday junked Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's petition against 5G technology's impact on humans and environment, stating that the plea was filed for media publicity. The court has also imposed an additional cost of ₹20 lakh on the petitioner payable to the Delhi state legal services authority.

While dismissing the plea, the court came down harshly on the petitioners and said that the plea had been stuffed with unnecessary and frivoulous material where the plaintiff does not have any knowledge about the facts. Stating that Chalwa shared the link of the hearing beforehand on her social media account, the court said that the plaintiff had filed the suit of for media publicity.

Earlier this week on Monday, the Bollywood actor Chawla and social workers Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani moved the HC court, alleging that 5G technology threatens to provoke serious radiation impact on humans and permanent damage to natural ecosystems. “Plaintiff has no personal knowledge of the plaint. I am surprised...,” the judge said.

The court has also issued show cause notice of contempt against the person who had interrupted the proceedings during the hearing and asked the Delhi police to identify the person.

An unidentified person disrupted proceedings of the Delhi high court three times on Wednesday... until he was muted and finally thrown off the online hearing because the participant did not stop singing songs from popular movies of actor Juhi Chawla.