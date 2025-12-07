Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife arrested from Mumbai in 30 crore fraud case

Udaipur: The Rajasthan police have arrested filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shweatambari from Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs30 crore fraud involving a businessman from Udaipur. Vikram Bhatt (File)

Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said, “The arrest was made from Ganga Bhavan Apartments in Yari Road area, which is said to be the residence of Bhatt’s sister-in-law. The police will now apply for a transit remand in Bandra court to bring him to Udaipur for further investigation”.

The case was registered on November 17 based on a complaint filed by Dr. Ajay Mudiya, owner of Indira Group of Companies in Rajasthan. In his FIR, he accused Vikram Bhatt and eight others of cheating him of ₹30 crore. According to the complaint, Dr. Mudiya met film producer Dinesh Katariya at an event, where Katariya proposed making a biopic on Mudiya’s wife, claiming that the film would highlight her contribution to the nation, said SP Goyal

On April 24, 2024, Dr. Mudiya was invited to Vrindavan Studio in Mumbai, where he met filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. During the meeting, both parties reportedly agreed to make the biopic, and it was decided that Bhatt would handle the entire filmmaking process while Mudiya would only provide financing.

Vikram Bhatt allegedly told Dr. Mudiya that his wife Shaitambari and daughter Krishna were also involved in filmmaking and made Shaitambari’s firm, VSB LLP, a partner in the project. A contract worth Rs.40 crore was reportedly signed for two films titled “Biopic” and “Maharana.”

On May 31, 2024, Dr. Mudiya transferred Rs.2.5 crore to Bhatt through RTGS. A few days later, an additional ₹7 crore was demanded, with claims that four films would be produced for ₹47 crore, potentially earning profits of ₹100–200 crore. Believing the assurances, Dr. Mudiya made payments to the vendors provided by Bhatt and his associates.

On July 2, 2024, Dr. Mudiya registered Indira Entertainment LLP and made payments worth around Rs.3 lakh from the firm’s account. However, after several developments raised suspicion, Dr. Mudiya concluded that he had been cheated and subsequently filed an FIR.

The FIR was registered by the Bhopalpura police of Udaipur on 8th November 2025 under section 318(4),316(2),336(3),340(2) and 61(2) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

On November 29, Udaipur Police issued a lookout notice against Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shaitambari Bhatt, and six others. All were instructed to appear before Udaipur Police by December 8 and were prohibited from traveling abroad without permission.

After the matter surfaced, Vikram Bhatt reportedly stated that he had not received any notice regarding the case and learned about it only through media reports.

Sp Yogesh Goyal further said that the investigation will continue and more individuals involved in the case may be questioned if necessary.