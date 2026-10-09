'Final call': Dipke releases video message ahead of CJP protest, anticipates arrest upon landing in Delhi

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, in a final video appeal ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar over CEC row in Delhi on October 10, said he was unsure whether he would be arrested upon landing in the national capital but asserted that he would not back down from the fight for free and fair elections.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke speaks during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. (ANI)

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The CJP is leading a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Dipke said he would travel from Mumbai to Delhi on Saturday morning and urged people to join the protest in large numbers. He added that he was not afraid of being detained or arrested, or of facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or the National Security Act (NSA).

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{{^usCountry}} "I am not scared (even) if I am detained or arrested. The government can slap NSA or UAPA against me. CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner," he said, asking people to come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am not scared (even) if I am detained or arrested. The government can slap NSA or UAPA against me. CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner," he said, asking people to come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why is CJP protesting at Jantar Mantar on October 10? CJP is demanding free and fair elections. Its stated demands include Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, scrapping the SIR, or a neutral process for appointing election commissioners. Did Abhijeet Dipke expect to be arrested when he arrived in Delhi? Dipke said he was unsure whether he would be arrested upon landing in Delhi. He said he was not afraid of detention or charges under the UAPA or NSA and would not back down from the protest. Why were security restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest? Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing short notice, previous violations of undertakings and failure to follow lawful directions. Authorities also announced heightened security and other preventive measures ahead of the gathering.

“This is a fight to save our country's democracy,” Dipke said, reiterating the CJP's demand for free and fair elections.

Dipke had posted the video on both Instagram and X. He later claimed that the government had blocked the video on X, sharing a screenshot of the post and writing, “Lol they blocked the video I just posted.” The video, however, remained available on his Instagram account.

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The CJP founder also urges demonstrators to keep the protest peaceful and added that it must continue until Gyanesh resigns, he said.

“Tomorrow, whatever happens, we will make history,” said Ashutosh Ranka, another CJP leader.

Heavy security restrictions have been imposed in Delhi in view of the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Dipke criticised the government’s preventive measures, accusing the Centre of restricting public movement to stop demonstrators. He said the government “is afraid of Gen Z”.

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Speaking to reporters at Mumbai airport after returning from Bengaluru, Dipke said CJP volunteers would go ahead with their planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

“Shut down the entire country if you are so scared of the youth,” he said.