Finalise complaints against officials in 3 months: CVC to ministries,depts

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has written to all the Union ministries and departments under them to finalise the complaints against government officers within three months so that their vigilance clearance is held for a long time.

The apex vigilance body, in its communication on Monday, said it has observed from the proposals it has received for the purpose of vigilance clearance that complaints against an employee gets registered and stays in their vigilance profile for a long time.

“This has led to a situation where the vigilance clearance is being delayed or denied for no fault of the employee,” the CVC order said.

It asked the ministries or departments to take to logical conclusion the complaints against employees within three months from the date of receipt.

“Logical conclusion here implies that the decision shall be taken by the organisation to either file the complaint or register a vigilance case for further investigation or register a non-vigilance administrative action case for further investigation,” it said.

Also Read | CBI may take few more days over probe against Anil Deshmukh

“As a pilot, to begin with, the backlog complaints received till December 31, 2020, shall be disposed of according to the guidelines issued in this circular and compliance reported by May 31, 2021,” the CVC added.

At the end of the third month from the date of receipt of a complaint and after deciding on the course of action, a copy of the complaint shall be made available to the employee concerned within 15 days through speed post, wherever the name is mentioned in the complaint, it said.

In those cases where the name of employee is not explicitly mentioned, a copy of the complaint shall be made available to the staff concerned at the stage of registration of vigilance or non-vigilance case, it added.

Subsequently, once a decision has been made to take up the matter as a vigilance case, the organisation shall send its inquiry report to the commission or Chief Vigilance Officer seeking first stage advice within three months of registration of such regular case.