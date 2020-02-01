Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘bahi khata’ makes a comeback as she gets ready to present her second Budget

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 09:36 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman again opted for a bahi khata, a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth, as she arrived in Parliament to present her second Budget.

Sitharaman broke away from long-standing traditions of colonial-era when she ditched the briefcase and opted for traditional bahi khata while presenting her full Budget in 2019.

The word ‘budget’ has its origin in the French word Bougette, which means leather briefcase. Traditionally, budget documents - which primarily include papers related to revenue receipt and expenditure as well as the speech of finance minister - were carried in a brown briefcase, a legacy passed on by the British. However, traditional Indian businessmen used bahi khata to maintain their books of account.

“The government is following Indian tradition and bahi khata symbolises our departure from the slavery of Western thought,” Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian had said last year.

“Sitharaman believes that leather made products are not auspicious for the big occasion, so she avoided the leather bag and took the bahi khata wrapped in the red cloth. This is considered to be auspicious,” he had further said.

In July last year, Sitharaman had said that Modi government is not a “suitcase-carrying government”.

In a veiled attack on Congress, she had connected her idea of carrying budget documents wrapped in a red cloth instead of a briefcase with alleged corruption in the previous UPA government at the Centre.

“For Budget 2019, I did not carry a suitcase. We are not a suitcase-carrying government. A suitcase also denotes something else: suitcase-taking, suitcase-giving. Modi ji’s government is not a suitcase government,” she had said at the International Business Conference of Nagarathar in July 2019.

Before Sitharaman, a long-standing tradition in connection with the budget presentation was broken during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government with the then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presenting the budget at 11 am rather than at the traditional time of 5 pm.

Since then all governments have been presenting the budget at 11 am.