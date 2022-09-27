Financial crisis forces Bhopal woman to kill sons

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old woman in Bhopal for allegedly strangling her 20-day-old twin sons due to the financial crisis her family faced after her husband lost his job following an accident, a police officer said.

Additional deputy police commissioner Shrutikirti Somvanshi said Sapna Dhakad has confessed to the crime and said her husband worked as a driver but lost his job after the accident. “Her brother-in-law was taking care of their expenses...after she gave birth to the twins on September 7, the tension increased in the family...used to curse her for giving birth to two babies...they were facing difficulty in bearing expenses.”

Dhakad first told police the twins went missing when she left them on a footpath before using a public toilet. “The police found the woman was lying. When the police questioned her and showed her CCTV footage, her explanations were erratic,” said Somvanshi.

On Tuesday, police found the decomposed bodies of the twins in a bush. When police interrogated Dhakad, she initially said her husband killed the babies before confessing.

Dhakad allegedly strangled the babies and threw the bodies as she did not have money to take care of them.

Sapna’s husband, Brijkishore Dhakad, said they also have a two-year-old daughter. “We are facing a financial crisis but I promised my wife that I will take care of the babies.”

Police said they were interrogating Dhakad to know whether she committed the crime alone or if someone helped her.

