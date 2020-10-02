Financial markets closed as India observes public holiday
October 2 is observed as public holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Markets will resume trading on Monday.india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:04 IST
India’s currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday.
Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, Oct. 5.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.5% higher at 11,416.95 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.7% higher at 38,697.05.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.994%, while the rupee settled at 73.17 to the dollar.
