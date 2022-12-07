‘Financing is lifeblood of terror’: NSA Doval at Central Asia meeting

National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday flagged concerns about terror networks in the region, including in Afghanistan, and called for taking firm steps against terror financing to tackle the menace while speaking at the first India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs/secretaries of security councils.

“Afghanistan is an important issue concerning us all. The existence of terrorist networks in the region is also a matter of deep concern. Financing is the lifeblood of terrorism and countering terror financing should be an equal priority for all of us,” Doval said in his inaugural address at the meeting involving India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The maiden one-day NSA level meet comes on the back of the first summit in January this year between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presidents of the five Central Asian countries.

“Central Asia is our extended neighbourhood with which we have civilisational linkages and we accord highest priority to this region. We meet at a time of great churn in international relations and uncertainty about the future. A peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia is in our common interest,” the Indian NSA said.

There was consensus among the six countries that the expansion of terrorist propaganda, recruitment and fundraising efforts had serious security implications for the region and, a collective and coordinated response was essential.

“The misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, abuse of cyber space to spread disinformation and unmanned aerial systems present new challenges in counterterrorism efforts and call for collective action,” said a joint communique issued after the meeting.

India has sharpened its focus on the Central Asian states both to counter China’s growing presence in the region and to strengthen cooperation on Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of that country.

The top officials of the six countries condemned all “forms and manifestations” of terrorism, and underscored the need to fight the menace collectively. They “discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security and stability of the region, reiterating strong support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan, emphasising respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and urging non-interference in its internal affairs,” the communique said.

The heads of the delegations emphasised that Afghan soil should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts while reaffirming the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 that no terror outfit should be provided sanctuary or allowed to use that country’s territory. The meeting comes at a time when India and the Central Asian countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The issue of enhancing connectivity with Central Asia also came up during the meeting, with the participating countries agreeing that it could be a force multiplier for increasing trade and commerce and also boost closer interactions. “They agreed that connectivity initiatives should be based on the principles of transparency, broad participation, local priorities, financial sustainability and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” the statement said.

The role that Iran’s Chabahar port can play in enhancing trade and connectivity, and integrating it with the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200km multi-mode route spanning 13 countries, was also discussed.

The next meeting of the India-Central Asia NSAs/secretaries of the security councils will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023.