Fined for riding without helmet, lineman in UP’s Firozabad snaps power supply to police station

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:14 IST

Angry over a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike, a lineman of the Uttar Pradesh electricity department in Firozabad on Tuesday disconnected power supply to a police station which hadn’t paid its power bills of over Rs six lakh for over three years.

With no power at the police station for five hours, senior cops took up matter with electricity department officials.

“The in-charge of Line Par police station Sanjay Singh verified the arrears to settle the issue,” said Baldev Singh, additional superintendent of police (Firozabad), Sadar.

Sriniwas, the lineman working on contractual basis, was slapped a fine of Rs 500 by traffic policemen of Line Par police station on Tuesday. He pleaded that he was mostly moving around in the lanes for his work and could not wear a helmet, but the policemen told him about traffic rules and penalised him.

The agitated lineman paid the fine online and then asked fellow staff at the electricity office to ascertain the power dues pending against the Line Par police station. He came to know that the police station was a defaulter and had run up accumulated bills of Rs 6,62,463 since January 2016.

Sriniwas then disconnected power supply to the police station. His boss said Sriniwas acted unilaterally and did not inform anyone.

“Sriniwas had come to me and expressed inability to pay a fine of Rs 500 as his monthly income was Rs 6,000. We tried to convince cops from Line Par police station, but they did not budge. And this might have led to Sriniwas taking such a step. He did not inform us,” said Ranveer Singh, sub divisional officer (SDO) for electricity department.

Police said they would complain to electricity department authorities about Sriniwas’ action.

“We will write to senior electricity department officials about such disconnection without notice,” Baldev Singh said.

SDO Ranveer Singh said that the power bill was due since January 2016.

“The in-charge for Line Par police station was requested to verify the bills in the past as well, a step required to move the bill for payment. But there was a delay every time. On Wednesday, the in-charge verified the power dues,” stated the SDO.

The policemen complained that excess load of 10 kilowatt had been fixed for the police station while its power consumption was low. But the electricity department said that peak load reached 14 kilowatt because of equipment used at the police station.

