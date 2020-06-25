e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / FIR against Digvijaya Singh, 150 Congress workers for cycle march against fuel price hike

FIR against Digvijaya Singh, 150 Congress workers for cycle march against fuel price hike

The Congress leaders along with senior party leader Digvijaya Singh had started their march from Roshanpura intersection to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:08 IST
Asian News International Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bhopal
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was protesting against the hike in fuel prices, an FIR has been filed against him.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was protesting against the hike in fuel prices, an FIR has been filed against him. (HT File photo)
         

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and 150 other party workers with regard to his cycle march against the hike in fuel prices.

The FIR is registered under sections 341,188,143, 269, and 270 of the IPC.

Singh, along with his party leaders on Wednesday, took out a cycle march to protest against the continuous surge in fuel prices and alleged that the hike is an “opportunity in a disaster” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leaders had started their march from Roshanpura intersection to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence.

Speaking to media, Singh had said: “Today, when people are getting infected with Covid-19. Inflation is increasing and people are dying of hunger. The Central government has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel for the eighteenth consecutive day.”

“As Modi ji says, opportunity in disaster, for them (Centre) corona disaster is an opportunity to earn the money,” he added.

tags
top news
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
VVIP chopper case: ED raids Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises
VVIP chopper case: ED raids Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises
Extraordinary demand! Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
Extraordinary demand! Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
Live: Turkey not considering lockdowns even as Covid-19 cases surge
Live: Turkey not considering lockdowns even as Covid-19 cases surge
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
‘Confusion continues’: Shatrughan Sinha’s question to PM Modi on Chinese apps
‘Confusion continues’: Shatrughan Sinha’s question to PM Modi on Chinese apps
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In