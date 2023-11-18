FIR against Instagram account for glorifying murder of four in Udupi

The Udupi police have registered a case against an Instagram page named “Hindu Mantra” for glorifying the recent murder of four members of a family in Udupi district of Karnataka, officers familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Soon after the case was registered, the social media account deleted the post

According to police, the Instagram account allegedly posted a photo of the accused, Praveen Arun Chowgule, with a crown emoji on his head and described the incident as a “world record” of four people in 15 minutes. When the cyber wing police became aware of the post, they filed a suo-motu case against the individual who posted the content on the page. Soon after the case was registered, the social media account deleted the post.

“It is a fake Instagram profile. We have written to Instagram to provide details of administrator of the page. A case has been registered under section 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (computer related offences) of the IT act,” Udupi cyber economic and narcotics crime (CEN) police inspector Ashok Kumar told HT. Soon after receiving information from the Instagram, we will take the accused person into custody and would further investigate the matter, he added.

“Praveen Arun Chowgule, was jealous and had animosity towards his colleague Aynaz [an air hostess] and was possessive towards her,” Udupi superintendent of police (SP) K Arun told HT. “The accused even used to oppose when Aynaz used to interact closely with other male colleagues. An investigation is underway and further details in the matter would be known after the investigation concludes,” the SP added.

Chowgule, who had been on the run, was apprehended by the Kudachipolice from Rayabhaga taluk of Belagavi district on November 14. He was subsequently arrested and presented before the court on November 15.

The court granted a 14-day police custody for further investigation. During intensive interrogation, Chowgule provided multiple reasons for the murders, with an overarching theme of asserting control over Aynaz. The police are exploring additional aspects, such as the possibility of the accused being under the influence of drugs during the crime or having a history of substance abuse. Efforts are also underway to recover the knife used in the murders.

The police are committed to thoroughly examining all angles of the case during the custody period, collecting evidence, and ensuring a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident. The Instagram page’s celebration of the murders has added a new dimension to the case, prompting legal action against those attempting to glorify or sensationalize the crime.

Udupi district in charge minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Friday visited the house of deceased family and consoled father and son, who working in Bengaluru . The minister assured justice to the brutal murderer.

