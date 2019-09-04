FIR in ‘salt-roti’ video case to be examined

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:06 IST

Two ministers in the UP government said on Tuesday the FIR against the journalist who recorded a video of schoolchildren being served salt and roti as midday meal in Mirzapur last month would be examined.

“Action has been initiated against all those found prima facie guilty in the entire matter,” state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said adding, “As far as the FIR is concerned, we are getting it examined.”

The video of students being served salt and roti in their midday meal at a government-run primary school in Mirzapur district had gone viral on social media on August 22, triggering widespread outrage and leading to the suspension of two teachers.

The police had lodged a case on Monday against journalist Pawan Kumar Jaiswal and a representative of a village head, Rajkumar Pal, for allegedly ‘conspiring and deliberately recording the video in a well-planned manner to malign the state government’.

Satish Dwivedi, minister of state primary education, also said “Let me get details of the incident first. There was no intention to initiate action against anyone merely for exposing the truth,” he said.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 06:01 IST