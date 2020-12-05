e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / FIR lodged against Tejashwi, others for demonstrating against farm laws in prohibited area

FIR lodged against Tejashwi, others for demonstrating against farm laws in prohibited area

The FIR has been registered for allegedly violating the government orders and putting peoples lives at risk by holding demonstration near the historic Gandhi Maidan in the heart of the city.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 22:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Patna
Tejashwi Yadav and those from allies Congress and CPI held demonstration in front of gate number four of the Gandhi Maidan during the day in protest against the new farm laws.
Tejashwi Yadav and those from allies Congress and CPI held demonstration in front of gate number four of the Gandhi Maidan during the day in protest against the new farm laws.(ANI)
         

At least 18 leaders of the RJD, Congress and the Left Parties, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, have been booked for staging demonstration in prohibited area without permission.

Tejashwi Yadav and those from allies Congress and CPI held demonstration in front of gate number four of the Gandhi Maidan during the day in protest against the new farm laws.

An FIR was lodged against 18 named and 500 unnamed persons in this connectioin with the Gandhi Maidan police station under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Act, police sources said.

Also Read | RJD to stage dharna to support agitating farmers, urges Bihar cultivators to join in

The FIR has been registered for allegedly violating the government orders and putting peoples lives at risk by holding demonstration near the historic Gandhi Maidan in the heart of the city, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

He said these people have violated Covid-19 norms as per which every individual has to maintain social distancing besides wearing masks and taking other preventive measures against the virus.

Besides, Tejashwi those named in the FIR included RJD leaders Shyam Rajak, Brishen Patel, Alok Mehta and Mrityunjay Tiwary, the police official said.

Some Congress and CPI leaders have also been named in the FIR, he added.

Earlier in the day,a senior Patna district administration official had said that dharna inside Gandhi Maidan is not allowed as it is a ‘prohibited area’.

If any individual, political party or organisation have to hold a sit-in they can do so at Gardanibagh which has been declared as designated place to stage dharna, the official added.

Besides, the administration has to ensure that Covid-19 rules are strictly adhered, he said adding that gathering or any sort of procession, dharna are not allowed at any public place.

tags
top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In