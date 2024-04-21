 Fire at under-construction Central Secretariat common building in Delhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Fire at under-construction Central Secretariat common building in Delhi

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 21, 2024 06:36 PM IST

The facility is being built under the Union government's ambitious Central Vista project.

A fire broke out at the under-construction Central Secretariat common building in New Delhi on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

A visual from the incident site (PTI)
A visual from the incident site (PTI)

The facility is being built under the Union government's ambitious Central Vista project.

(Developing story, more details awaited)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Fire at under-construction Central Secretariat common building in Delhi
