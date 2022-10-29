'Tried to help, suffered injuries': Fire breaks out amid Chhath Puja in Bihar

A fire broke out in Bihar's Aurangabad - about 150 km from state capital of Patna - amid Chhath Puja celebrations which injured more than 30 people. Several people were hurt critically. Leakage from a gas cylinder - while offerings were being prepared for rituals - is said to have fuelled the blaze. Visuals captured the commotion following the incident in the locality where the accident happened. Many locals - who suffered serious burn injuries - were seen taking treatment at a nearby hospital.

Some police personnel were also hurt amid the fire-fighting operations. A cop, who suffered burn injuries on his face, shared, "We got a call that a fire has broken out. When we reached there, we saw people trying to douse the flames. I also tried to help them. But as soon as I caught hold of a pipe, there was a blast and I got wrapped in flames. I tried to put out the flames and used the government vehicle to reach the hospital. A gas cylinder was reported to have exploded."

"When Chhath Puja prasad (offering) was being prepared, there was a leakage happening. When leakage happened, it led to a huge fire. Dozens of people tried to put out flames," another local said, adding that there was loss of property as well.

The four-day Chhath celebrations began after the nation concluded the Diwali revelry. The annual festival of Chhath - when Sun is worshipped by devotees - is celebrated on a large scale in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand among other states.

