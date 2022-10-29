Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Tried to help, suffered injuries': Fire breaks out amid Chhath Puja in Bihar

'Tried to help, suffered injuries': Fire breaks out amid Chhath Puja in Bihar

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 10:06 AM IST

More than 30 people were reported to have been injured.

The incident was reported from Bihar's Aurangabad.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A fire broke out in Bihar's Aurangabad - about 150 km from state capital of Patna - amid Chhath Puja celebrations which injured more than 30 people. Several people were hurt critically. Leakage from a gas cylinder - while offerings were being prepared for rituals - is said to have fuelled the blaze. Visuals captured the commotion following the incident in the locality where the accident happened. Many locals - who suffered serious burn injuries - were seen taking treatment at a nearby hospital.

Some police personnel were also hurt amid the fire-fighting operations. A cop, who suffered burn injuries on his face, shared, "We got a call that a fire has broken out. When we reached there, we saw people trying to douse the flames. I also tried to help them. But as soon as I caught hold of a pipe, there was a blast and I got wrapped in flames. I tried to put out the flames and used the government vehicle to reach the hospital. A gas cylinder was reported to have exploded."

"When Chhath Puja prasad (offering) was being prepared, there was a leakage happening. When leakage happened, it led to a huge fire. Dozens of people tried to put out flames," another local said, adding that there was loss of property as well.

The four-day Chhath celebrations began after the nation concluded the Diwali revelry. The annual festival of Chhath - when Sun is worshipped by devotees - is celebrated on a large scale in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand among other states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
chhath puja bihar aurangabad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP